House set on fire by child playing with cigarette lighter

The occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and one received minor burns. Archant

A young child set fire to a house after playing with a cigarette lighter.

Firefighters and a duty officer were called out to a blaze at a house in Cutherbert Street, in Highbridge, just after 7pm last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service administered first aid to several of the occupants who had suffered slight smoke inhalation and one who had suffered minor burns, before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire was deliberate, due to a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

The child's bedroom suffered five per cent damage while the rest of the property suffered from smoke damage.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put out the fire in the downstairs bedroom.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to expel the smoke from the property.