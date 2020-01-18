Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Cash for school transport, new play equipment and money for youth projects has been given to Banwell, thanks to a new housing development.

Housebuilder Bellway is investing more than £221,000 in infrastructure and facilities as part of a planning agreement for the development known as Billbie Grange, off Wolvershill Road.

More than £102,000 has been put towards transport provision to Churchill Academy and Sixth Form, while £38,000 has been used to increase the amount of play equipment at Banwell Village Hall's recreation areas.

The housebuilder has also allocated £37,000 towards providing additional early years places at Banwell Children's Centre and £11,000 towards football pitch improvements at Riverside.

Rachel Way, of Bellway South West, said: "As a housebuilder, we are committed to helping the local communities in which we are building new homes by funding improvements to facilities in the surrounding area. Bilbie Grange is not only providing much-needed new housing to the Banwell area, but, through these investments in local community groups and projects, is supporting the village as a whole."

Other investments from the housebuilder include £6,000 towards providing library facilities at the nearest library in Winscombe.

The money will also be used to develop volunteering opportunities at Banwell Children's Centre.

More than £5,000 has been used to create travel information packs, public transport taster tickets and cycle vouchers. The surface of Goddings Lane will be improved, thanks to a £4,000 contribution, and Banwell Youth Club - run by YMCA Dulverton - will receive £1,800 to put towards additional events in the village.

Banwell Parish Council said: "The parish council is very pleased to see the level of investment that Bellway homes is making to the local community.

"We welcome the new residents and hope that they take advantage of the many groups and societies we have in the village enabling them to become part of our busy and vibrant community."

Bilbie Grange comprises 44 homes, with a choice of three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows, which are currently available to reserve.