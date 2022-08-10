Hutton Football Club receives big cheque from housing developer

A housing developer has helped to 'grow' a local football club thanks to a large cash donation.

Lovell partnerships developer donated £5,000 to Hutton Football Club, near to its Foxglove Meadows estate, last week to help improve facilities and create a green mesh fence on the grounds.

Chairman of Hutton F.C., Tim Abram, said: "As a non-profit grassroots sports club, we honestly couldn’t run without the support of our players, supporters and the generosity of local businesses.

"The donation made by Lovell is just fantastic, allowing us to finally complete the project at our Jubilee ground that we simply wouldn’t have been able to otherwise."

Regional partnerships director at Lovell, Gemma Clissett, said: "We’re so excited to be able to support Hutton Football Club, and contribute to the local community of Weston.

"It’s important to us at Lovell that we give back to the areas that have welcomed us with open arms, and getting the chance to meet the Hutton Football Club junior team was a real pleasure.

"We hope that team can really make the most of this £5,000 donation, and fund improvements that they’ll make use of for years to come."