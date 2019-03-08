Road safety fears halt 'excessive' village housing plan
PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 July 2019
Plans to build 50 homes in Lympsham would cause 'serious impact' to road safety and stretch village resources to the limit, according to its parish council.
The authority states a further 100 cars produced by the development would increase traffic to the A370 road into the village.
Strongvox Homes Ltd, JDW Puddy and AE Reader submitted plans to build two to four-bedroom homes comprised of social-rented housing, shared ownership and open market homes to Sedgemoor District Council this month.
The companies also want to create 164 car parking spaces, vehicle access routes and a footpath at the site surrounding Beavers Lodge Farm.
Lympsham Parish Council sent its response to Sedgemoor about the plans on July 17.
Parish clerk Sally Ferguson said: "This development is excessive for Lympsham.
"A further 50 houses, added to the 20 approved in West Road, would mean the size of the village would increase by more than 20 per cent, which is unacceptable.
"The impact on the already limited facilities in Lympsham would be unsustainable, and the character of the village would be compromised."
The council stated increased traffic would 'put more pressure' on village roads and frequent accidents are already witnessed at the turning into Lympsham Road from the A370.
Villagers also said they were not made aware of the proposed development or the companies' online consultation through Sedgemoor's planning portal.
Lympsham's council responded and stated the developers' communication with villagers is 'arbitrary and unsystematic' and it is 'dissatisfied' with the companies' 'disjointed' consultation.
Although the parish councillors oppose the housing scheme, Sedgemoor will have the final say as to whether the development is approved.
The last local-needs housing development to be built in the village, The Boundaries, was approved 29 years ago in 1990.
To make a comment on the planning application through Sedgemoor's online planning portal, visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/planning_online and enter reference number 31/19/00016.