Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road safety fears halt 'excessive' village housing plan

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 July 2019

The A370 leading onto Lympsham Road.Picture: Google Street View

The A370 leading onto Lympsham Road.Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Plans to build 50 homes in Lympsham would cause 'serious impact' to road safety and stretch village resources to the limit, according to its parish council.

Parish councillors say local facilities will suffer if new homes are built in the village.Picture: Google Street ViewParish councillors say local facilities will suffer if new homes are built in the village.Picture: Google Street View

The authority states a further 100 cars produced by the development would increase traffic to the A370 road into the village.

Strongvox Homes Ltd, JDW Puddy and AE Reader submitted plans to build two to four-bedroom homes comprised of social-rented housing, shared ownership and open market homes to Sedgemoor District Council this month.

The companies also want to create 164 car parking spaces, vehicle access routes and a footpath at the site surrounding Beavers Lodge Farm.

Lympsham Parish Council sent its response to Sedgemoor about the plans on July 17.

The Boundaries application for new homes to be built was approved in the 1990s.Picture: Google Street ViewThe Boundaries application for new homes to be built was approved in the 1990s.Picture: Google Street View

Parish clerk Sally Ferguson said: "This development is excessive for Lympsham.

"A further 50 houses, added to the 20 approved in West Road, would mean the size of the village would increase by more than 20 per cent, which is unacceptable.

"The impact on the already limited facilities in Lympsham would be unsustainable, and the character of the village would be compromised."

The council stated increased traffic would 'put more pressure' on village roads and frequent accidents are already witnessed at the turning into Lympsham Road from the A370.

Villagers also said they were not made aware of the proposed development or the companies' online consultation through Sedgemoor's planning portal.

Lympsham's council responded and stated the developers' communication with villagers is 'arbitrary and unsystematic' and it is 'dissatisfied' with the companies' 'disjointed' consultation.

Although the parish councillors oppose the housing scheme, Sedgemoor will have the final say as to whether the development is approved.

The last local-needs housing development to be built in the village, The Boundaries, was approved 29 years ago in 1990.

To make a comment on the planning application through Sedgemoor's online planning portal, visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/planning_online and enter reference number 31/19/00016.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thunderstorms to hit Weston after warm weather spell

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Immigration bust at curry house

Immigration raid in Wedmore uncovers seven men working illegally

Man left with fractured skull and another with minor injuries after town centre incidents

Police were called to the car park near the Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Most Read

Thunderstorms to hit Weston after warm weather spell

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston Air Festival to return in 2020

The Great War Teamat the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend. Picture: Weston Air Festival/Paul Box

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Immigration bust at curry house

Immigration raid in Wedmore uncovers seven men working illegally

Man left with fractured skull and another with minor injuries after town centre incidents

Police were called to the car park near the Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s draw with Clevedon Town was a ‘great workout’ says Scott Laird

Scott Laird. Pictrue: Dave Howarth/PA

Road safety fears halt ‘excessive’ village housing plan

The A370 leading onto Lympsham Road.Picture: Google Street View

IN PICTURES: Weston Lions Club’s real ale festival a success once again

Weston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Failed housing plan was like ‘lipstick on a pig’

The orchard would not see homes built on it, but it would have a road run through the middle of it, if Persimmon Homes' planning application is accepted. Picture: Steve Bridger

Bristol Airport objects to rival park and ride

An artist's impression of what Bristol Airport may look like in future.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists