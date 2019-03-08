Dozens of homes planned for Weston former hotel... but not for people with cars

Plans to ‘secure the future’ the future of a listed building on Weston seafront by transforming it into housing have been revealed.

Proposals to convert the former Dauncey’s Hotel, in Claremont Crescent, into 28 homes have been submitted.

The grade-II listed building was sold last year for close to £1million, and it was suggested the building – which overlooks the water – would be converted into supported living apartments for people with alcohol and drug problems.

However, the applicant has confirmed the project would see a mix of private residential one and two-bedroom flats created.

The applicant’s planning statement says: “Securing an appropriate alternative use for the vacant building will secure its maintenance and upkeep into the future.

“The micro-economic shifts taking place in Weston are clear and demonstrate a rebalancing away from staying hotel visits to day visits and, as a clear consequence, supporting the leisure, food and drink service sectors.

“It is clear even a newly-refurbished hotel on the current Dauncey’s Hotel site would still not be viable, as nearby hotels in a much better position in terms of guest rating continue to struggle.

“There has previously been suggestions the proposals will be for supported living accommodation but this is not the case. The building and location is far more suited to private residential accommodation.”

There will be no parking provided for homeowners, and the applicant says it will market the flats at people without cars.

The plans have been ‘broadly welcomed’ by Weston Civic Society.

Its spokesman said: “It is noted, and pleasing to see, within the application documents, large scale details of the proposed stone arched dormer windows to the north and south elevations.

“The current flat roof extension must represent one of the most significant acts of destruction to be witnessed on the seafront. The proposed new stone dormers will represent a great and welcome improvement.

“However, the society questions the retention of the floor space behind the new dormer as it does much to undermine the expense and intention of inserting the new dormers.”