Housing volunteers undertake free renovation for homeless centre
PUBLISHED: 17:38 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 13 November 2019
Archant
Housing staff renovated a centre which provides care for homeless people as the centre celebrated one year since opening.
The Night Assessment Centre, based at Somewhere To Go, in Boulevard, celebrated its first year since opening on November 6.
South West Housing Society volunteers, in a bid to give back, renovated and decorated the facility for free with support from contractors such as Jones Building Group, Dale Building Maintenance, E G Carter & Co, and Gregor Heating.
The shower room was upgraded, they installed new shelving, provided lockable cupboards and painted the sleeping area.
The organisation works to support people who are street homeless.
Liona Hurst, a NAC staff member, said the shower has made a difference for the clients.
She said: "Thank you so much. The clients and I really do appreciate everything you've done."