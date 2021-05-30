Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share

Published: 8:11 AM May 30, 2021

Plans for up to 100 homes in Yatton have been thrown out amid claims the village has taken its fair share of growth.

Putting forward land at Rectory Farm in Chescombe Road, Mead Realisations said the country is facing a housing crisis and North Somerset has a housing shortfall.

It said the adverse impacts on the roads and environment did not outweigh benefits including 30 per cent affordable housing, but North Somerset Council disagreed and said the four-hectare site would be better suited to just 25 homes.

The application was met with 150 objections and 60 letters of support.

One opponent said: “Although the hundred houses you have planned is not a significant amount, the continued effects of these small amounts build up and up.”

Another said: “Yatton will no longer be a close knit community but a town of strangers, that isn’t why I moved here 18 years ago.

“Trying to sway applications by saying there will be affordable housing is a joke, affordable housing doesn’t have a price tag of £300,000!”

Yatton Parish Council likewise raised concerns about the cumulative impact of developments in the village, while the Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group said the scheme would have a detrimental impact on the landscape, nature conservation and protected species.

Supporters of Mead Realisations’ plans argued that more homes were needed, the growth would support local businesses and the land is close to the village centre and train station.

Refusing permission, North Somerset Council planning officers said: “A significant number of allocations have been made at Yatton, including 631 dwellings identified in the site allocations plan, plus the allocation at Mendip Road, and any sites of up to about 25 units that might come forward at the settlement edges.

“Planned development at Yatton represents 43 per cent of planned growth within the nine service villages.”

They added: “The applicant was asked to withdraw this application and submit a revised scheme on part of the site adjoining the settlement, providing about 25 units. Such a scheme would have accorded with the strategy set out within the development plan. The applicant declined to take this route.

“As proposed, the development would deliver housing at a scale that is not anticipated or sought by the Neighbourhood Plan.”

The officers said the scheme would harm the landscape and have an unacceptable impact on highway safety, and said the developers had not justified building partly in the flood zone.