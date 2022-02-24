Plan for 49 new homes in village submitted

How the new homes in Sandford could look - Credit: PAD Design

Plans for 49 new homes in Sandford - which would also allow the village primary school to expand - have been submitted.

The scheme, submitted to North Somerset Council by Avison Young on behalf of developer Stonewood, would see the homes built on land off Greenhill Lane.

It would include 15 affordable homes, 30 per cent of the total, which would range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom properties.

The plan also includes a building and 'gifting of additional land' for Sandford Primary School.

"As a minimum this application will deliver new school grounds and a staff car park," the application said.

It adds: "To maximise the use of the proposed educational building, it is envisaged that it would also offer defined ancillary community uses outside of school hours, to support the significant number of community groups within the village."

The site in Sandford, from above - Credit: PAD Design

The application says access to the site would come from Greenhill Road.

A design and access statement says the development would provide a 'high-quality extension to the existing community'.

"The development offers a significant opportunity to provide much needed homes within the district, as well as seeking to enhance an existing educational facility in the community within an accessible and sustainable location," it added.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning, and search for reference 22/P/0227/OUT.