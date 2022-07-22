News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Housing

Plans for 50 new homes in Lympsham approved

person

Paul Jones

Published: 12:48 PM July 22, 2022
A layout plan of the proposed 50-homes development in Lympsham

A layout plan of the proposed development in Lympsham - Credit: Focus on Design/SDC

Plans for 50 new homes in Lympsham have been approved.

The scheme, submitted by Earlsfield Town Planning on behalf of Strongvox Homes Ltd, JDW Puddy and AE Reader, would see land at Beavers Lodge Farm, Lympsham Road, developed.

A meeting of Sedgemoor District Council's development committee on Thursday (July 21), approved the appliction, subject to a Section 106 agreement being agreed.

The scheme would include 40 per cent affordable housing, totalling 20 properties.

Four one-beds, two two-beds, six three-beds and two four-beds would be available as social housing, while six two-bed properties would be made available through shared ownership.

A total of 10 three-bedroom homes and 20 four-bedroom homes would be sold on the open market.

Access to the site would come via a T-junction from Lympsham Road, which the application said had been redesigned after conultation ith the community.

"Responses to the Public Consultation have highlighted concern about the lack of
forward visibility on the Lympsham Road directly outside the site and the perception
that the road is narrow due to the lack of verge and location and height of the roadside hedge," it read.

"The proposed vehicular access and site frontage have therefore been redesigned to
relocate the hedgerow behind and wildflower verge and provide increase forward
visibility around the bend."

Also included in the application are:

  • A new footpath linking existing at Worthy Crescent to A370
  • Two play areas, including a 'mini trim trail'
  • 'Extensive' areas of wildflower meadow at the site frontage

For more details on the scheme log on to www.sedgemoor.gov.uk and search for application number 31/19/00016.

Land at Beavers Lodge Farm in Lympsham

The homes would be built on land at Beavers Lodge Farm in Lympsham - Credit: Google


