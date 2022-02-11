New plans for 58 homes in Cheddar revealed

The proposed site of 58 homes on Wedmore Road in Cheddar - Credit: Google Street View

A site once earmarked for a supermarket could become home to dozens of new houses under new proposals.

In 2012, Sainsbury’s was granted permission to build a new supermarket on the Steart Farm site in Cheddar, off Wedmore Road.

After this permission expired, the company put forward plans to build up to 60 homes on the site, claiming there was no demand for a new supermarket at that location.

Those outline plans were refused by Sedgemoor District Council in March 2020, but this decision was subsequently overturned in October 2020 by the Planning Inspectorate.

Now, Keepmoat Homes – which has since acquired the site – has put forward revised development proposals for the site, reducing the number of planned dwellings to 58.

The site lies to the west of the existing Cheddar Business Park, being bordered on the western side by the B3151 Lower New Road.

How the homes could be laid out under the plans - Credit: Pegasus Planning Group

Access will be from Wedmore Road, with the homes being concentrated in the northern portion of the site and green open space being provided to the south.

Keepmoat, which also delivered The Parade development off the A38 Bristol Road in Bridgwater, has indicated that at least 15 of the new homes will be affordable, with the majority being on the eastern side of the site.

A spokesman for the Pegasus Planning Group (representing the developer) said: “The site delivers the required quantum and mix of affordable housing as set out within the section 106 agreement.

"These units are distributed across the site and will be indistinguishable from other plots in terms of their appearance ensuring they are fully integrated into the scheme.

"The west side of Wedmore Road will be utilised as a wildlife area; therefore, no development works will be undertaken on this portion of the site.

"The built form has been designed to respond to the local context of Cheddar in order to assimilate itself into the existing village."

Cheddar can expect significant housing growth over the coming years following the approval of numerous large developments – including 96 homes on the A371 Upper New Road (approved in January) 60 homes on Helliers’ Lane (approved in May 2021), and 100 homes and a 60-bed care home on the former Yeo Valley site on Axbridge Road (approved in November 2020).

The land on the opposite side of the B3151 has also been earmarked for development, with Gladman Developments putting forward plans for 115 new homes in June 2018 – though a decision on these proposals remains outstanding.

The council is expected to make a decision on the Keepmoat Homes plans in the early-spring.