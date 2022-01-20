News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Housing

Developer reveals plans for 58 new homes on brownfield site

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:54 AM January 20, 2022
Steart Farm layout.

How the development at Steart Farm in Cheddar could be laid out - Credit: Keepmoat Homes

More than 50 new homes - including affordable properties - could be built on land in Cheddar.

Plans to redevelop the brownfield site are underway following the purchase of land at Steart Farm by developer Keepmoat Homes.

The firm says it aims to build 58 new homes on the 5.8-acre site, which has planning permission.

Keepmoat said it intended for 30% of the new properties to be 'affordable' - meaning around 18 homes.

The site currently comprises former farm buildings and agricultural land, with keepmoat saying the new development would feature 'a local play area, wildlife zone and public open space'.

Charlotte Goode, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “Keepmoat Homes is incredibly pleased to have purchased land to transform Steart Farm into a high-quality housing development with a strong sense of community, fitting for the village of Cheddar.

“We are constantly striving to bring excellent houses to brilliant locations, and know that the Steart Farm development will do just that.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed after falling from bridge on M5
  2. 2 M5 closed after morning crash - causing FIVE MILES of tailbacks
  3. 3 Burglars target 24 properties in North Somerset area
  1. 4 Items left in town centre doorways to be removed in bid to tidy Weston town centre
  2. 5 Police oppose 2am licence for new bar in Weston over links to criminals
  3. 6 Thatchers is looking for new recruits to join cider business
  4. 7 Weston bathing water rated 'poor' and swimming discouraged
  5. 8 Ultimate obstacle course coming to Weston
  6. 9 PICTURES: More details of Weston's See Monster revealed
  7. 10 Martin Kemp to play 1980s tunes in Weston this weekend

“As a leading UK home builder, we’re continually looking to expand our development range, helping to bring new purchase opportunities to buyers across the region, and welcome news regarding land available for purchase in the West Midland and South West area.”

A Reserved Matters planning application will be submitted later this year.

It is hoped building work on the site will begin later this year, with homes available in mid-2023.

Steart Farm layout.

How the development at Steart Farm in Cheddar could be laid out - Credit: Keepmoat Homes


Cheddar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Detached two-tone white render with blue cladding above house with full-width storm porch and concreted garden with wall.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Stunning house with large rooms and annexe

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
reducing waste co-op basket

Shop chain will sell products past 'best before' date for as little as 20p

Paul Jones

person
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

North Somerset Council

First Bus announces major changes to bus services

Carrington Walker

person
Kirk Godbeer Stroke Association campaign

'I had to learn to walk again': Weston man talks of strokes - at 31

Paul Jones

person