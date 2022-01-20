Developer reveals plans for 58 new homes on brownfield site

How the development at Steart Farm in Cheddar could be laid out - Credit: Keepmoat Homes

More than 50 new homes - including affordable properties - could be built on land in Cheddar.

Plans to redevelop the brownfield site are underway following the purchase of land at Steart Farm by developer Keepmoat Homes.

The firm says it aims to build 58 new homes on the 5.8-acre site, which has planning permission.

Keepmoat said it intended for 30% of the new properties to be 'affordable' - meaning around 18 homes.

The site currently comprises former farm buildings and agricultural land, with keepmoat saying the new development would feature 'a local play area, wildlife zone and public open space'.

Charlotte Goode, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “Keepmoat Homes is incredibly pleased to have purchased land to transform Steart Farm into a high-quality housing development with a strong sense of community, fitting for the village of Cheddar.

“We are constantly striving to bring excellent houses to brilliant locations, and know that the Steart Farm development will do just that.

“As a leading UK home builder, we’re continually looking to expand our development range, helping to bring new purchase opportunities to buyers across the region, and welcome news regarding land available for purchase in the West Midland and South West area.”

A Reserved Matters planning application will be submitted later this year.

It is hoped building work on the site will begin later this year, with homes available in mid-2023.

