What not to do when you find a wasp’s nest and 7 simple tips to help you remove it

It's important to clear away food and sugary drinks left in the garden to avoid attracting wasps. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to avoid problems with wasps at home this summer.

“Wasps can be aggressive and it’s easy to get hurt if trying to remove a nest yourself,” reveals Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control. “Therefore, it’s important to be extra careful, take some precautions and call in an expert when you need one.”

Daniel shares some simple dos and don’ts to help you stay safe this summer and keep wasps from ruining your buzz.

1. Do remain calm around a wasp

If a wasp approaches you, don’t panic.

“Refrain from waving your arms around or breaking out into a sudden run,” Daniel says. “This can alarm the wasp and increase the likelihood of it stinging you. Also, where there is one wasp, there are likely more, and such a reaction could provoke an attack from the others."

If you find a wasp indoors, opening all your windows and closing the door so it can’t fly into other areas of the house can help. It should soon find its way outside. Should you get stung, though it hurts, most times it's not an injury to worry about. You can use water to clean the area, ice to reduce the swelling and aloe vera gel to soothe itching and treat the sting.

2. Don’t go out into the garden with bare feet

This is a particularly good tip for parents with young children. Sometimes wasps may rest in the grass or against the heat of patio slabs, making them difficult to spot and incredibly easy to stand on. The best way to protect your feet is to wear shoes just in case.

3. Do keep an eye on your pets when wasps are about

Dogs may be intrigued by wasps and encouraged to investigate – it's good to distract them or move them away.

“Even if your dog is stung, the injury normally won’t cause them too much pain. You can apply vinegar to the affected area to help,” Daniel says. “If they’re stung in the eye or mouth, it’s advisable to take them to a vet as soon as possible to check that everything is ok.”

It's best to contact a pest control expert if you spot a wasp's nest near your home. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Don’t ignore an increase in wasp activity

If you spot an unusual number of wasps around your house and garden, then search your home for signs of a nest. Wasp’s nests grow during the warmer months, making them easier to spot. They often like to build them in more sheltered areas such as gutters, attics, bird boxes and sheds.

“If you spot a nest, or suspect one is close by, it’s important to contact a pest control expert as soon as you can. We can deal with the problem safely and efficiently before the infestation grows any larger,” Daniel adds.

5. Do dispose of your rubbish regularly

Wasps love sugar and there’s nothing more appealing to them than a sweet drink left out in the sun. This is why it’s important to clear the garden and throw everything away after the family BBQ or a day out in the sun. It’s also a good idea to check that the lid on your bin is secure and properly shut to avoid attracting any unwanted attention.

6. Do grow strong-smelling plants to keep wasps at bay

Wasps are not a fan of potent smells. There are some plants you can grow in your garden to repel them, including:

Thyme

Wormwood

Spearmint

Citronella

It's best to monitor dogs around wasps, as their curiosity may lead to them being stung. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Don’t remove a wasp’s nest yourself

“We use protective equipment, and understand how to handle a nest to avoid injury,” Daniel explains.

Inoculand Pest Control uses a DR5 Duster that releases insecticidal dust into the nest, killing off the wasps and queen within. The treatment is left overnight, meaning the nest can be removed the following day without posing a threat.

Their experts will then inspect your home to ensure no other nests remain and provide guidance on repairs and steps to take to prevent them from entering your property again.

“Though it can be tempting to handle a wasp issue yourself, it’s important not to underestimate these insects. It’s always best to contact an expert first. We can advise the safest methods to remedy the issue quickly, so you can get back to enjoying your summer,” Daniel says.

