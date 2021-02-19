Care home launches cutlery-free dining experience for residents

Published: 4:00 PM February 19, 2021

A Weston care home has announced it has started a cutlery-free dining experience to make mealtimes more inclusive for all its residents.

Acer House Care Home, in Milton Road, will adopt the approach as some occupants living with certain illnesses have either required help while eating or have eaten finger-foods instead.

Residents of Acer House Care Home, taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Archant

The care home is run by Avery Healthcare, who's head of dementia care, Jo Crossland, said the company works tirelessly to ensure each of its residents is treated with dignity and respect in every aspect of their lives.

She added: "In the care home environment, for residents who have difficulty manipulating cutlery the dining experience can be a problematic event, particularly if the right level of support is not in place.

"Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis or a stroke can all affect how an individual can manipulate cutlery. Cognitive illnesses, including dementia, can also cause a person to have difficulty processing their environment or cause problems with sequencing and coordinating actions."

Avery Healthcare's head of dementia care said it works "tirelessly to ensure that residents are treated with dignity and respect." - Credit: Avery Healthcare



