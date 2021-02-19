News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Housing

Care home launches cutlery-free dining experience for residents

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM February 19, 2021   
Acer House Care Home, in Milton Road, has designed a cutlery-free dining experience for residents.

Acer House Care Home, in Milton Road, has designed a cutlery-free dining experience for residents. - Credit: Avery Healthcare

A Weston care home has announced it has started a cutlery-free dining experience to make mealtimes more inclusive for all its residents.

Acer House Care Home, in Milton Road, will adopt the approach as some occupants living with certain illnesses have either required help while eating or have eaten finger-foods instead.

Residents at Acer House Care Home at the exhibition.

Residents of Acer House Care Home, taken pre-Covid. - Credit: Archant

The care home is run by Avery Healthcare, who's head of dementia care, Jo Crossland, said the company works tirelessly to ensure each of its residents is treated with dignity and respect in every aspect of their lives.

She added: "In the care home environment, for residents who have difficulty manipulating cutlery the dining experience can be a problematic event, particularly if the right level of support is not in place.

"Conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis or a stroke can all affect how an individual can manipulate cutlery. Cognitive illnesses, including dementia, can also cause a person to have difficulty processing their environment or cause problems with sequencing and coordinating actions."

Cutlery-free food

Avery Healthcare's head of dementia care said it works "tirelessly to ensure that residents are treated with dignity and respect." - Credit: Avery Healthcare


Health
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The Old Quarry

North Somerset Council

Weston Town Council secures future for the Old Town Quarry

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
NHS Nurse

NHS

Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day

Carrington Walker

person
Ahmed Chamlani, Omar Abdurahman and Numan Arif from London were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) for conspiring to supply class A drugs in the South Ward area of Weston-super-Mare.

Men jailed for 18 years over drug supply offences

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus