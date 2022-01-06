News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
More than 70 affordable homes to be built in Nailsea and Weston

Published: 6:00 AM January 6, 2022
Alliance Homes and Taylor Wimpey deal for affordable homes in North Somerset

How the affordable homes could look under the plans for Weston and Nailsea - Credit: Alliance Homes

More than 70 new, affordable homes are set to be built in North Somerset thanks to a new deal.

Social housing provider Alliance Homes has signed two significant property deals with developer Taylor Wimpey - that will see 71 homes built in the district.

Building work has already started on site at Youngwood Lane, Nailsea and delivery of the 32 new social rent homes and nine shared ownership is expected between February and November 2023.

The second site involved is Weston Parklands, in Weston.

This site will see 24 homes being delivered for affordable rent and a further six for shared ownership between February 2021 and November 2025.

Alliance Homes and Taylor Wimpey deal for affordable homes in North Somerset

How the new affordable homes could look in Weston and Nailsea - Credit: Alliance Homes

Director of investment at Alliance, Iain Lock, said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing so many new homes to North Somerset.

"It’s great to be working with Taylor Wimpey, who we’ve worked with before on a number of projects, so we know they deliver good quality.”

Rob Curry, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Bristol, said: “We’re very happy to be working with Alliance Homes to bring a number of social rent and shared ownership properties to Nailsea and Weston-super-Mare.

“We’re looking forward to the developments, called Netherton Grange and Mead Fields respectively, becoming established communities.”

These deals come soon after the announcement that Alliance Homes will be bringing 127 affordable homes to Portishead following the social housing organisation’s purchase of the landmark development from luxury retirement provider, Lifestory.

The new homes form part of Alliance Homes' commitment to build 2,000 new affordable homes over the next 10 years.

