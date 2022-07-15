Plan for 42 homes on former quarry site moving forward

The former quarry site in Bleadon, which is set to be developed by Edenstone - Credit: Edenstone

A former quarry in Bleadon is set to be developed - with 42 new homes planned on the site by the new owners.

Formerly owned by landscaping firm Marshalls, the eight-acre site is set to be given a new lease of life after being secured by housebuilding group, Edenstone.

Outline planning permission has been secured for 42 new homes, as well as up to 500sqm of flexible-use space on the plot, four miles from Weston super Mare.

Edenstone has confirmed it intends to redevelop the site for residential purposes, the details of which will be subject to a reserved matters planning approval.

It is currently working up plans with a view of submitting such an application later in the year.

Edenstone Southern’s land director, James Morgan, said: "We are delighted to have unconditionally secured this site – our second in Somerset – which comes after six months of good natured and positive negotiation with Marshalls.

"Subject to planning, we hope to start work on site in the Spring of 2023. This will mark another important step in our growth in the south west region, alongside developments in Sampford Peverell and East Brent.

"We continue to be actively pursuing greenfield and brownfield sites in the region and confidently expect to announce the acquisition of further new sites in the very near future."

An outline planning application for homes on the site was approved by North Somerset Council in March last year.

The scheme included plans for a children's play area, as well as 42 homes, 13 of which would be affordable housing.