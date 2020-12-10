Brownies give street names to new housing development

Published: 6:00 PM December 10, 2020

Yatton's Brownies group won the competition to name Yatton's Eaton Park's streets. - Credit: Curo

Roads at a new housing development in a North Somerset have been named by the village's brownies group.

The streets will be named after the sixes from the First Yatton Brownies.

South West housing association, Curo organised the contest for its Eaton Park development.

Curo's Jodie Winter presenting First Yatton Brownies with a cheque for £200. - Credit: Curo

Sales manager Jodie Winter said: “We would like to thank all residents who have taken the time to send in their suggestions – we loved the contributions and it was a tough call for us and the parish council to choose the winners."

A £200 donation was also made by Curo to the winners as a thank you for their help.

The sixes will use the money to hire a mobile climbing wall and have some fun.

Eaton Park's main road will be named after the troupe's leader - 'Barn Owl' road.

Meanwhile, the other streets will now be named ‘Fox’ Avenue, ‘Rabbit’ Close, ‘Hedgehog’ Way, and ‘Squirrel’ Close.