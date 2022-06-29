Land near railway station could be sold for housing

The site, near Highbridge and Burnham station, could be sold for housing - Credit: SDC

A green space near a Somerset railway station could be sold to a housing developer to enable the construction of a new bridge over the nearby river.

Construction is currently proceeding on the Brue Farm development on the A38 Huntspill Road in Highbridge, where multiple developers will eventually deliver up to 550 new homes and a primary school.

As part of the outline plans, which were approved in December 2012, a new pedestrian crossing will be provided from the development to link up the new homes with Highbridge and Burnham railway station and the high street.

Sedgemoor District Council is now consulting on disposing of the land near the station to Hallam Land Management Ltd. in order that the new bridge can be delivered.

The council is seeking to dispose of nearly 3,000 sq of green space which lies south of the station car park, to the west of the railway line.

The site is currently a green space - Credit: Google

The new bridge would link the existing foot-ways leading to the station and the B3139 Market Street to a riverside park being delivered as part of the Brue Farm development.

Because of the outline permission already in place, and construction of the wider development already underway, the project was not able to be included in a bid to the government’s levelling up fund – which, if successful, would see up to £20 million shared between projects in Cheddar, Highbridge and Shepton Mallet.

However, the project would compliment projects identified within the bid, including the creation of a “mobility hub” at the railway station and improvements to the appearance of Market Street.

The council said the new bridge was not designed to replace the crossing between Springfield Road and the Lakeside development further north, which was closed as part of plans for 110 new homes in the area.

Planning officer Dawn de Vries said: “The Lakeside crossing was closed due to health and safety concerns with the crossing of the train line and Network Rail was supportive of this.

“The Lakeside development provides a footpath route through the site to local amenities which is slightly longer than the original route but safer for users.

“The Brue Farm crossing would link future residents from the Brue farm development (currently under construction) to the wider area.”

To have your say on the Brue Farm bridge proposals, visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk or visit the council’s Bridgwater headquarters to respond in person by 5pm on July 26.

The council’s executive is expected to debate the issue in August.