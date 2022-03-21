Name revealed for 60-home development in Cheddar

Internal imagery of the housetypes that will be available at Bellway’s Peregrine View, in Cheddar - Credit: Bellway

An avian resident has given inspiration to the name of a new housing scheme in a Somerset village.

The peregrine falcons of the Cheddar Gorge have inspired the name of a new 60-home development to be built in Cheddar.

Work is about to start on Peregrine View – named after the birds of prey which nest on the steep cliffs of the valley – on a 5.6-acre site off Hellier’s Lane.

The development - by Bellway South West - will include two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 18 one, two and three-bedroom affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

A showhome is expected to be opened later in the year, with homes going on sale in the summer.

Bellway is also building two ‘bat bungalows’ in the landscaped area to the west of the development to provide replacement bat roosts.

Tim Lund, sales director of Bellway South West, said: "We are looking forward to starting work on site at Peregrine View in Cheddar, where we're planning to deliver an attractive new neighbourhood which is sympathetic to its tranquil rural surroundings.

"Local wildlife inspired the name for this new development, and we are committed to ensuring that wildlife continues to flourish.

"Existing hedgerows and trees will be supplemented by new planting as part of new landscaped and ecological areas, while we are also providing replacement bat roosts on site in the form of two new ‘bat bungalows’.

"This is a lovely part of the world to appreciate the countryside in general. This is a highly sustainable location for new housing which will enable residents to enjoy an active lifestyle, with walks and cycle rides – including the Strawberry Line cycle path and Cheddar Reservoir – on their doorstep.

"It’s also just a couple of miles from Cheddar Gorge, which features stunning walking trails and beautiful views."

Bellway plans to release the first homes for sale at Peregrine View in the summer, with a showhome unveiled later in the year.

For more information on the development, log on to www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-west/peregrine-view.