News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Housing

Bid to convert landmark chip shop into house submitted

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:04 AM January 31, 2022
Murphys Fish Bar Churchill GSV

Murphy's could be converted into a single house - Credit: Google Street View

A landmark North Somerset fish and chip shop could close - and be converted into a house.

A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council that would see Murphy's, in New Road, Churchill, close and become a single home.

The scheme is set to be considered by planners at the council after being submitted by assetsphere on behalf of Mr P Beck.

The applications says the conversion would 'reduce the levels of noise and smell from the building and traffic', providing a 'positive benefit to current and future residents'.

The applications adds there would be 'partial demolition of extraneous single storey structures to the rear of the building, associated with the takeaway use'.

However, the application does not say if the change of use - closing the takeaway - is imminent.

For more details on the plan, and to comment, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning and search for reference 21/P/3480/CMA.

Churchill News

Don't Miss

Police have evacuated Turnock Gardens and requested trained negotiators be brought in to help with an incident.

Avon and Somerset Police

Homes evacuated as armed police and negotiators brought for Weston siege

Carrington Walker

person
Turnock Gardens siege

Avon and Somerset Police

Turnock Gardens siege: What happened?

Carrington Walker

person
Lacie lurcher found in Somerset hedge

Dog found in hedge now looking for forever home

Paul Jones

person
Turnock Gardens Weston scene CW

17-hour siege at Weston house comes to an end after arrest

Paul Jones

person