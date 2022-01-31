Bid to convert landmark chip shop into house submitted

A landmark North Somerset fish and chip shop could close - and be converted into a house.

A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council that would see Murphy's, in New Road, Churchill, close and become a single home.

The scheme is set to be considered by planners at the council after being submitted by assetsphere on behalf of Mr P Beck.

The applications says the conversion would 'reduce the levels of noise and smell from the building and traffic', providing a 'positive benefit to current and future residents'.

The applications adds there would be 'partial demolition of extraneous single storey structures to the rear of the building, associated with the takeaway use'.

However, the application does not say if the change of use - closing the takeaway - is imminent.

For more details on the plan, and to comment, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning and search for reference 21/P/3480/CMA.