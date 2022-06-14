Plan for five homes on village hotel site

The homes would be built on land at the Winston Hotel in Churchill - Credit: NSC

A bid to build five new homes on land behind a village hotel have been submitted.

Plans for the homes on land behind the Winston Hotel, in Churchill, have been submitted to North Somerset Council by PDCM Ltd on behalf of the hotel.

The site is off the A38 in the village.

"The land proposed for development is open space, currently used for parking/machinery, behind Winston Hotel—a late 19th century /early 20th-century imposing building," the application reads.

"The Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is situated approximately 500m to the south, as is the Dolebury Warren Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

"The land slopes gradually upward towards the south, with open space to the south and east.

"The site is bounded to the east, south and west by a high, rubble stone wall, which will be retained and repaired."

The development would be accessed off the A38, the application said.

"A design approach was chosen that was sympathetic to the context of built forms in the vicinity of the site," it adds.

"A contemporary approach was considered but it was felt that a traditional form, similar to the low, gabled surrounding buildings would be a more sympathetic approach."

The homes would be built behind the hotel, in Churchill - Credit: NSC

The scheme would be built near a major development for 41 residential units, which lies to the west of the site.

Planners at North Somerset Council will now consider the scheme.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk, reference 22/P/1197/FUL.