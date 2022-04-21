Plan for eight homes on 'garden' in village
Published: 8:25 AM April 21, 2022
- Credit: Google
An application to build eight new homes on land in a North Somerset village has been submitted.
The scheme, from Claire Griffin, of Bristol, would see land at 66 Main Road, Cleeve, developed to provide eight semi-detached homes.
The site earmarked for development is currently described as a 'residential garden'.
North Somerset Council will consider the application, which is now open for comments.
To find out more, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk.planning reference 21/P/3377/FUL.