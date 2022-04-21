Plan for eight homes on 'garden' in village

The scheme would see eight homes built on land in Cleeve - Credit: Google

An application to build eight new homes on land in a North Somerset village has been submitted.

The scheme, from Claire Griffin, of Bristol, would see land at 66 Main Road, Cleeve, developed to provide eight semi-detached homes.

The site earmarked for development is currently described as a 'residential garden'.

North Somerset Council will consider the application, which is now open for comments.

To find out more, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk.planning reference 21/P/3377/FUL.

How the site could be developed - Credit: PJ Orchard/NSC



