Fire-hit Weston flats could be rebuilt if plans are approved

A building destroyed by fire in Weston could be rebuilt if plans are approved.

The property, in North Lane, north of Alexander Parade, has lain derelict since a blaze in 2019 destroyed the building.

Now, Westward Planning on behalf of M Gauntlett, has submitted plans to North Somerset Council that would see the building rebuilt.

The new scheme would see the former building demolished and a a block containing two flats constructed on the site.

"The flats will comprise one two bedroom unit on the ground floor and one three bedroom unit on the first and second floors," the application said.

"The proposed building will essentially rebuild what was previously on-site, which remains in a derelict form and has done since the fire."

The fire broke out at the property in September 2019, with one family speaking about how major catastrophe was avoided.

And the planning application says the scheme would essentially replace the destroyed building.

"In terms of size and scale, the proposed replacement building is very similar in dimensions and mass to that which it replaces," it says.

"Given the surrounding area is highly built up in nature, it is submitted to the Council that the direct replacement of what previously occupied the site is a reasonable approach."

Now, the application to rebuild the site will be considered by North Somerset Council planners.

For more information on the scheme, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk and search for application reference 22/P/1274/FUL.

