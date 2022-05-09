Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis donates land for affordable homes

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has donated land for 20 new affordable homes in the village which hosts the event.

Housing association The Guinness Partnership will build the properties in Pilton on land gifted by Mr Eavis in a bid to help young people buy homes and stay in the village.

Last week, an event was held to celebrate breaking ground on the second phase of the development, after 19 affordable homes were previously built in 2018.

The new homes will also be available for social rent.

The development is supported by Strategic Partnership funding from Homes England and, as well as donating the additional land, Michael Eavis has also contributed £275,000 to the scheme.

Guinness are working with the contractor EG Carter & Co Ltd, who have commenced works on site.

Mr Eavis said: "Pilton is really important to me - it's where I was born, where I have lived man and boy, where I have brought up my family, and, of course, it has been home to the festival for more than 50 years now.

"With rural house prices so often out of reach for local people, this gives villagers, most of whom are working families who live around here, the opportunity to live here for the rest of their lives at a social rent.

"I started to build these houses 45 years ago with funding from the government and when this scheme is finished, it will bring the total number of houses available to 52.

"Of all the things I’ve done in my life this is the one I’m most proud of.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the houses being built, people moving in and raising a new generation to enjoy this beautiful area for years to come."

Craig MacDonald, head of new business at Guinness, said: "We are grateful to Mr Eavis for donating the land upon which these new homes are being built.

"This scheme is a great example of collaborative working, and we are delighted to be able to continue to provide much needed affordable housing in this rural area."

Mathew Vye, associate director at EG Carter & Co Ltd, said: "These new homes will not only be built to the highest quality but also provide much needed homes for residents with strong connections to the village of Pilton.

"We are looking forward to working with both Guinness and Glastonbury Festivals as we continue to change people’s lives."

The homes will include houses, bungalows and flats and will be equipped with air source heat pumps and local natural stone will be used for cladding the buildings.

They are expected to be completed and available for occupation from April 2023.