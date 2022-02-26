More than a third of 150 new homes being built in Weston already sold

Bellway is developing the homes at Mead Fields in Weston - Credit: Bellway

More than a third of a planned 150 new homes being built in Weston have already been sold, according to the developer.

Bellway South West is developing Mead Fields, off Wolvershill Road in the town, with 131 homes set for private sale and 19 affordable properties.

It says construction work is progressing well, 65 of the private homes already sold.

Buyers have moved into the 22 private homes which have been completed so far, while four of the affordable homes have been built and handed over to housing association Alliance Homes.

Rachel Way, sales manager for Bellway South West, said the sales were a sign of strong housing demand in Weston.

"Mead Fields is a very popular development which has generated a huge amount of interest from the outset," she said.

"In fact, all of the new homes in the first phase of 32 properties sold within the first few months of their launch, such was the high level of demand.

"The new homes in the second phase are selling very well and there are no signs of this easing up. The location of Mead Fields is key to its broad appeal to a wide range of buyers as it is near to the town centre and Weston-super-Mare Beach."

The development includes a range of two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

Construction work started last year and is due to finish on site in 2023.