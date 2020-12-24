Move-in dates for Weston development brought forward due to demand

Published: 9:00 AM December 24, 2020

The Mead Fields development in Weston has had its completion date brought forward due to high demand. - Credit: Bellway

The completion date for a housing development containing 150 homes in Weston has been brought forward to spring of next year due to high demand.

Mead Fields, off Wolverhill Road, was originally scheduled to launch in May 2021.

Developer Bellway's estate comes as part of a wider neighbourhood with 1,150 new homes - which has been granted planning permission by North Somerset Council, with proposals for a sports facility and primary school.

Bellway's sales manager, Rachel Way said: "We are very pleased with how work is progressing at Mead Fields and look forward to welcoming the first visitors to the site next spring.

“Not only is the development meeting the growing demand for housing in Somerset, but it is also providing high-quality properties that will enhance the character of the wider neighbourhood."

More than 800 potential residents have registered interest in the 150 homes - 19 of which are available as 'affordable homes' through rent or shared ownership.

The development is now expected to be complete by March 2021.