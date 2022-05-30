Country estate - complete with gatehouse - is up for sale

Mooseheart, in Winscombe, has gone up for sale - Credit: Carter Jonas

A North Somerset country estate has gone up for sale.

The 20-acre Mooseheart site, at Winscombe, features an estate house, gatehouse, former coach house and more outbuildings.

It also has planning permission for an event space which could host weddings.

It is being marketed by national property consultancy Carter Jonas and is being offered for sale by informal tender.

The estate is situated within woodland, meadowland, gardens, lawns and agricultural land, with views over Winscombe Hill. It is surrounded by agricultural land to the north and west.

In March 2022 full planning consent was granted for the extension and conversion of the existing buildings into an 18-bed boutique hotel, including spa, restaurant, events space and three holiday lets.

The estate also benefits from an outline approval for 14 further residential units within its grounds Mooseheart is well located for Weston, Bristol and Exeter, and Bristol International Airport is within approximately nine miles.

The hotel and residential element are available for sale either together or separately.

The Moosehead site is available as one, or in parts - Credit: Carter Jonas

Steve Morris, partner at Carter Jonas Bristol, said: "We are very pleased to offer a special and unique opportunity in such a prime location.

"Mooseheart offers everything to be hoped for in a boutique hotel and its attractive setting gives it particular appeal.

"Furthermore, the residential element presents an excellent development opportunity. We anticipate significant interest and have high aspirations for this important piece of local history."

The closing date for tenders is noon on Thursday, June 30.

For more details, visit www.mooseheartwinscombe.com.