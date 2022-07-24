PLANNING: Nine self-build homes among latest applications

Below are planning applications received by North Somerset Council in the week of July 11, 2022.

For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning.

FLAX BOURTON

22/P/1729/FUH: Single storey rear extension: 3 Church Lane End Flax Bourton North Somerset BS48 3QG

FELTON

22/P/1718/AOC: Request to discharge conditions 4 (Finished Heights), 7 (Tree Protection) and 15 (Construction Method Statement) on application 21/P/3412/FUL: 3 Dial Lane Felton North Somerset BS40 9YD

CLEVEDON

22/P/1715/LDP: Certificate of Lawful development for a proposed garage conversion and erection of a single storey rear extension: 26 Tuckmill Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7XQ

22/P/1690/FUH: Erection of attached side garage and single storey rear extension: 1 Lipgate Place Clevedon Road Portishead North Somerset BS20 6QN

LANGFORD

22/P/1704/FUH: Replacement conservatory to rear, single storey front extension to extend garage and form a home office, plus first floor extension to south elevation and erection of additional garage: 102 Broadoak Road Langford North Somerset BS40 5HB

LONG ASHTON

22/P/1710/FUH: Demolition of existing ground floor side extension, and erection of ground floor rear extension, front porch extension, pitched garage roof and conversion of garage, plus a rear dormer to facilitate a loft conversion: 2 Lodge Drive Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9JF

ABBOTS LEIGH

22/P/1699/FUH: Demolition of existing conservatory, proposed erection of a single storey rear extension, and conversion of attached garage. Enlargement of existing dormer and erection of a detached home office/ outbuilding following demolition of existing: 4 Blackmoor Road Abbots Leigh North Somerset BS8 3RQ

NAILSEA

22/P/1711/FUH: Erection of a single storey side and rear extension: 12 Westway Nailsea North Somerset BS48 2NA

22/P/1660/FUH: Erection of a two storey front extension: 18 Porlock Gardens Nailsea North Somerset BS48 2QX

PORTISHEAD

22/P/1652/FUL: Proposed erection of 2no. semi-detached dwellings, following demolition of existing outbuilding to the rear of 28-30 High Street: 28 - 30 High Street Portishead North Somerset BS20 6EN

WRAXALL

22/P/1657/AOC: Discharge of Condition No.5 (Renewable Energy), No. 8 (External Lighting) and No.10 (Ecological Mitigation) on application 18/P/4146/FUL: Bon Accord Lodge Lane Wraxall North Somerset BS48 2BB

22/P/1354/FUH: Proposed erection of a first floor rear/side extension and internal alterations: Greenleaze Tower House Lane Wraxall North Somerset BS48 1JP

BANWELL

22/P/1627/AOC: Request to discharge Conditions 4 (Construction Method Statement) and 6 (Privacy Screen) on application 20/P/3070/FUH: 30 High Street Banwell North Somerset BS29 6AE

22/P/1186/FUL: Erection of a three storey, 66-bed care home for older people (Use Class C2), and associated outbuildings, access and parking: Land South Of Churchland Way And Wolvershill Road Mead Fields Banwell Weston-super-Mare

PILL

22/P/1575/FUH: Loft conversion including dormer windows to front and side elevations: 9 Orchard Lea Pill North Somerset BS20 0JU

BACKWELL

22/P/1550/FUH: Proposed Roof Extension to form Loft Room: 26 Dark Lane Backwell North Somerset BS48 3NS

21/P/2821/FUL: Conversion and Extension to existing Coachouse to form new dwelling: The Coach House 35 Church Lane Backwell North Somerset BS48 3PH

CLAVERHAM

22/P/1540/FUH: Erection of first floor extension, change configuration of garage roof and erection of single storey rear extension: 103 Claverham Road Claverham North Somerset BS49 4LE

22/P/1301/FUH: Proposed alteration of the existing flat roofs to the front elevation to a pitched roof/canopy: 6 Hollowmead Close Claverham North Somerset BS49 4LG

WINSCOMBE

22/P/1510/FUH: Erection of single storey extension to the rear elevation: 38 Church Road Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1BH

BARROW GURNEY

22/P/1434/FUH: Conversion of existing barn to garage and store: School Farm Barrow Street Barrow Gurney North Somerset BS48 3RU

CONGRESBURY

22/P/1431/MMA: Minor material amendment to planning permission 17/P/1052/F (Proposed sub-division of existing dwelling into 2no. dwellings to include the erection of a first floor side extension) to allow for reduction in size of first-floor extension (front and rear), replacement of a pitched gable roof with a smaller flat roof at the rear, and the removal of side windows and replaced with rooflight to rear elevation: 5 Wrington Lane Congresbury BS49 5BQ

TICKENHAM

22/P/1381/RM: Reserved matters application for approval of access, siting, scale, appearance and landscaping for the erection of 2no. dwellings pursuant to outline permission 21/P/1726/OUT (outline application for the erection of 2no. dwellings with all matters reserved for subsequent approval): Land At Southview Farm 82 Clevedon Road Tickenham BS21 6RD

BLAGDON

22/P/1368/OUT: Outline application for the erection of 9no. self-build dwellings with associated access, car parking and landscaping following demolition of existing buildings on Mendip Garage and Garndiffaith sites. Application submitted in detail for access, layout and scale with appearance and landscaping reserved for subsequent approval: Mendip Garage And Garndiffaith Street End Blagdon BS40 7TL