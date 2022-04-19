News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Plan for eight homes in Cleeve among latest applications

Paul Jones

Published: 5:45 AM April 19, 2022
A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council

The latest planning applications in North Somerset - Credit: Archant

Below are the planning applications received by North Somerset Council in the week of April 11, 2021.

For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning.

PORTISHEAD
22/P/0894/FUH: Raise level of roof on existing lean to side extension: Springfield 35 St Marys Road Portishead BS20 6QP

WESTON
22/P/0959/AOC: Discharge of condition No.5 ( Hard and Soft Landscaping ) No. 6 (separate storage of waste and recycling materials) and No. 8 ( Accessibility Plan ) on application 21/P/0351/FUL: Unit 6 Flowerdown Retail Park Aisecome Way Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 8FD
22/P/0903/FUH: Proposed erection of a detached double garage: 55 Spring Hill Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 9BA
22/P/0869/FUH: Proposed erection of a single storey rear extension, demolition of the existing garage and erection of a new replacement garage to form part of the new extension: 7 Ryecroft Avenue Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 6ER
22/P/0818/FUH: Proposed erection of a two storey side extension and single storey front/rear extensions to the existing semi detached dwelling: 437 Locking Road Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 8QN

NAILSEA
22/P/0946/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 4 ( generation of energy ) on application 17/P/1250/F: Land To The West Of Engine Lane Nailsea
22/P/0947/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 2 ( electric vehicle charging ), condition No. 3 ( foot/cycle path link ) and condition No. 15 ( water safety audit ) on application 20/P/2347/RM: Land North Of Youngwood Lane And East Of Netherton Wood Lane Youngwood Lane Nailsea North Somerset

BANWELL
22/P/0949/AOC: Discharge of Conditions 7 ( Timing ), 10 ( CEMP ) 12, 14 and 15 (,Drainage ), 22 and 24 ( Landscaping ) 28, 29,30, 31, 33, 34 (Ecology ) 36 (Noise ), 37, 38, 39 and 40 (Remediation) 42 (Energy )46 ( Ecology / Street Lighting )47 (Archaeology) 48 (Levels) 49 and 50(Materials )54, ( Boundary Treatments ) and 57 ( Waste )on application 12/P/1266/OT2/18/P/5209/RM: Mead Fields, Parklands Phase: 3A Land South Of Churchland Way Wolvershill Road Banwell
22/P/0950/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 10 ( Construction Environment Management Plan ) No. 13 ( Drainage ) and No. 23 ( Ecology 0 on appliocation 16/P/2744/OT2: Mead Fields, Parklands Phase 3B, Land South Of Churchland Way, Wolvershill Road Banwell Weston-super-Mare

CLEVEDON
22/P/0951/FUH: Proposed erection of a two storey extension with a gable roof to the North (front) elevation and erection of a single storey rear extension; provision of a raised decking area to the rear: 47 Highdale Avenue Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7LU
22/P/0704/MMA: Minor material amendment to planning permission 21/P/0736/FUH (Proposed dormer extension to front elevation) to allow for change of material used on dormer from render to wood cladding and revised height of dormer: 14 Thackeray Avenue Clevedon BS21 7JJ

LONG ASHTON
22/P/0923/FUH: Proposed conversion of the attached Garage and erection of a first-floor rear extension with a Juliet balcony to the East elevation and installation of solar panels to the South elevation: 19 Heath Ridge Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9EW

WRAXALL
22/P/0873/FUH: Erection of a single storey rear and side extension plus alterations to porch: 54 Green Pastures Road Wraxall North Somerset BS48 1ND

LOWER FAILAND
22/P/0741/FUH: Move an existing greenhouse and construct a new swimming pool with a retractable hardwood timber cover: Windrush Sandy Lane Lower Failand North Somerset BS8 3SF

CLEEVE
21/P/3377/FUL: Construction of 8no. semi-detached dwellings: 66 Main Road Cleeve BS49 4PF

