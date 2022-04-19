Plan for eight homes in Cleeve among latest applications

Below are the planning applications received by North Somerset Council in the week of April 11, 2021.

For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning.

PORTISHEAD

22/P/0894/FUH: Raise level of roof on existing lean to side extension: Springfield 35 St Marys Road Portishead BS20 6QP

WESTON

22/P/0959/AOC: Discharge of condition No.5 ( Hard and Soft Landscaping ) No. 6 (separate storage of waste and recycling materials) and No. 8 ( Accessibility Plan ) on application 21/P/0351/FUL: Unit 6 Flowerdown Retail Park Aisecome Way Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 8FD

22/P/0903/FUH: Proposed erection of a detached double garage: 55 Spring Hill Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 9BA

22/P/0869/FUH: Proposed erection of a single storey rear extension, demolition of the existing garage and erection of a new replacement garage to form part of the new extension: 7 Ryecroft Avenue Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 6ER

22/P/0818/FUH: Proposed erection of a two storey side extension and single storey front/rear extensions to the existing semi detached dwelling: 437 Locking Road Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 8QN

NAILSEA

22/P/0946/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 4 ( generation of energy ) on application 17/P/1250/F: Land To The West Of Engine Lane Nailsea

22/P/0947/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 2 ( electric vehicle charging ), condition No. 3 ( foot/cycle path link ) and condition No. 15 ( water safety audit ) on application 20/P/2347/RM: Land North Of Youngwood Lane And East Of Netherton Wood Lane Youngwood Lane Nailsea North Somerset

BANWELL

22/P/0949/AOC: Discharge of Conditions 7 ( Timing ), 10 ( CEMP ) 12, 14 and 15 (,Drainage ), 22 and 24 ( Landscaping ) 28, 29,30, 31, 33, 34 (Ecology ) 36 (Noise ), 37, 38, 39 and 40 (Remediation) 42 (Energy )46 ( Ecology / Street Lighting )47 (Archaeology) 48 (Levels) 49 and 50(Materials )54, ( Boundary Treatments ) and 57 ( Waste )on application 12/P/1266/OT2/18/P/5209/RM: Mead Fields, Parklands Phase: 3A Land South Of Churchland Way Wolvershill Road Banwell

22/P/0950/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 10 ( Construction Environment Management Plan ) No. 13 ( Drainage ) and No. 23 ( Ecology 0 on appliocation 16/P/2744/OT2: Mead Fields, Parklands Phase 3B, Land South Of Churchland Way, Wolvershill Road Banwell Weston-super-Mare

CLEVEDON

22/P/0951/FUH: Proposed erection of a two storey extension with a gable roof to the North (front) elevation and erection of a single storey rear extension; provision of a raised decking area to the rear: 47 Highdale Avenue Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7LU

22/P/0704/MMA: Minor material amendment to planning permission 21/P/0736/FUH (Proposed dormer extension to front elevation) to allow for change of material used on dormer from render to wood cladding and revised height of dormer: 14 Thackeray Avenue Clevedon BS21 7JJ

LONG ASHTON

22/P/0923/FUH: Proposed conversion of the attached Garage and erection of a first-floor rear extension with a Juliet balcony to the East elevation and installation of solar panels to the South elevation: 19 Heath Ridge Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9EW

WRAXALL

22/P/0873/FUH: Erection of a single storey rear and side extension plus alterations to porch: 54 Green Pastures Road Wraxall North Somerset BS48 1ND

LOWER FAILAND

22/P/0741/FUH: Move an existing greenhouse and construct a new swimming pool with a retractable hardwood timber cover: Windrush Sandy Lane Lower Failand North Somerset BS8 3SF

CLEEVE

21/P/3377/FUL: Construction of 8no. semi-detached dwellings: 66 Main Road Cleeve BS49 4PF