New store sign among latest planning applications

Below are planning applications received by North Somerset District Council in the week of May 9, 2022.

For more details, and to comment on applications, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk.

WESTON

22/P/1164/FUH: Proposed erection of a single storey outbuilding for use as a home office/shed within the front garden: 60 Bleadon Hill Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS24 9JW

22/P/1212/AOC: Discharge of Condition No.5 (External Lighting) on application 21/P/2638/FUL: The Town Crier 18 Walliscote Road Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 1UG

22/P/1133/FUH: Erection of single storey extensions to the rear and part two storey to south east elevation including single storey above the garage: 33 Greenwood Road Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS22 6EX

22/P/1130/LDP: Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed conversion of the existing garage into additional living space: 12 Austen Drive Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 7UY

22/P/1126/FUL: Construction of new detached timber storage shed: Our Lady Of Lourdes RC Church Baytree Road Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS22 8HQ

22/P/1080/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 5 (External Lighting) on application 21/P/2639/LBC: Formerly The Town Crier 18 Walliscote Road Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 1UG

22/P/1064/LBC: Listed building consent for the replacement of part of the front wall with new iron railings and the widening of the driveway access by 500mm with new gates to driveway opening: 10 Royal Crescent Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 2AX

22/P/1063/FUL: Replacement of part of the front wall with new iron railings and the widening of the driveway access by 500mm with new gates to driveway opening: 10 Royal Crescent Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 2AX

22/P/1028/FUH: Proposed conversion of existing attached garage and erection of a part single and part two storey side extension: 11 Yarbury Way Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS24 7EP

22/P/0814/ADV: Advertising consent for1 No. hanging sign and 1 No. fascia sign: 39 Oxford Street Weston-super-Mare BS23 1TN

LONG ASHTON

22/P/1154/FUH: Alterations to existing flat roof dormers to enlarge them and add pitched roofs: 7 Parsonage Road Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9LL

KEWSTOKE

22/P/1148/FUH: Demolition of conservatory and erection of side extension. Basement alterations including windows and part demolition of the garage front: The New Bungalow Crookes Lane Kewstoke North Somerset BS22 9XL

LANGFORD

22/P/1158/FUH: Proposed erection of a single storey rear extension to the existing detached dwelling: 24 Rowan Way Langford Bristol BS40 5HE

WICK ST LAWRENCE

22/P/1166/HHPA: Prior approval request for the erection of a single storey rear extension with a pitched roof that would 1)extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.1 metres; 2) have a maximum height of 3.9 metres and 3) have eaves that are 2.85metres high: 1 Poppy Close Wick St Lawrence North Somerset BS22 9TF

PORTISHEAD

22/P/1127/FUH: Proposed loft conversion to include raising of the roof to create a 'chalet style' first floor with 2no. dormers to the North East elevation and 3no. dormers to the South West elevation: 4 Redcliffe Close Portishead North Somerset BS20 8HB

22/P/0386/ADV: Metal archway across the lane leading up to the units in the Old Bakehouse: The Old Bakehouse 42A High Street Portishead North Somerset BS20 6EL

BANWELL

22/P/1123/LDP: Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed structural and minor internal alterations to accommodate extra beds for guests for ancillary use to the main dwelling: Stonebridge Cottage Wolvershill Road Banwell North Somerset BS29 6DR

CLEVEDON

22/P/1131/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 6 (Construction Method Statement) on application 21/P/1521/FUL: Court Farm All Saints Lane Clevedon North Somerset BS21 6AZ

22/P/1096/FUH: Proposed erection of a two storey side extension to the North East elevation and a three storey extension to the South West Elevation. Single storey rear extension with balcony above and a new roof to bridge the existing loft spaces: 3 The Avenue Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7EB

WINSCOMBE

22/P/1137/NMA: Non material amendment to application 21/P/1189/FUL to allow Increase of the wall thicknesses, and change the roof covering from slates to red clay-style tiles and change the window style: Max House Farm Max Mill Lane Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1DS

FAILAND

22/P/1079/FUH: Remove and rebuild roof with steeper pitch and dormers to East and West elevations to provide additional living accommodation. Widen drive entrance: 6 Belmont Drive Failand North Somerset BS8 3UT

22/P/0972/FUL: Proposed conversion of existing barn to a 1no. residential dwelling (C3) to include the erection of a single storey wrap-around extension and dormers to the North-West and South-East elevations; provision of garden and ancillary works: Greenwood Stables Beggar Bush Lane Failand Bristol BS8 3TF

BLEADON

22/P/1052/FUH: To replace hedging with a wall: Heathgates Hillside Road Bleadon North Somerset BS24 0AA

CONGRESBURY

22/P/0906/FUH: Demolition of garage, conservatory, workshop and greenhouse. Erection of single storey side extension, to South East elevation and rear extension to include new double garage: Oakdene Weston Road Congresbury BS49 5ED

NAILSEA

22/P/0847/FUH: Erecion of first floor extension and alterations to windows: 21 Four Acres Close Nailsea North Somerset BS48 4YF

CLEEVE

22/P/0839/FUL: Retrospective planning for detached garage in back garden of plot 4 using existing access from Main Road along side no 64 Main Road. Plot 4 also has 2no parking spaces on the main site: 62 Main Road (Plot 4) Cleeve

