New store sign among latest planning applications
Below are planning applications received by North Somerset District Council in the week of May 9, 2022.
WESTON
22/P/1164/FUH: Proposed erection of a single storey outbuilding for use as a home office/shed within the front garden: 60 Bleadon Hill Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS24 9JW
22/P/1212/AOC: Discharge of Condition No.5 (External Lighting) on application 21/P/2638/FUL: The Town Crier 18 Walliscote Road Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 1UG
22/P/1133/FUH: Erection of single storey extensions to the rear and part two storey to south east elevation including single storey above the garage: 33 Greenwood Road Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS22 6EX
22/P/1130/LDP: Certificate of Lawful Development for the proposed conversion of the existing garage into additional living space: 12 Austen Drive Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS22 7UY
22/P/1126/FUL: Construction of new detached timber storage shed: Our Lady Of Lourdes RC Church Baytree Road Weston-Super-Mare North Somerset BS22 8HQ
22/P/1080/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 5 (External Lighting) on application 21/P/2639/LBC: Formerly The Town Crier 18 Walliscote Road Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 1UG
22/P/1064/LBC: Listed building consent for the replacement of part of the front wall with new iron railings and the widening of the driveway access by 500mm with new gates to driveway opening: 10 Royal Crescent Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 2AX
22/P/1063/FUL: Replacement of part of the front wall with new iron railings and the widening of the driveway access by 500mm with new gates to driveway opening: 10 Royal Crescent Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS23 2AX
22/P/1028/FUH: Proposed conversion of existing attached garage and erection of a part single and part two storey side extension: 11 Yarbury Way Weston-super-Mare North Somerset BS24 7EP
22/P/0814/ADV: Advertising consent for1 No. hanging sign and 1 No. fascia sign: 39 Oxford Street Weston-super-Mare BS23 1TN
LONG ASHTON
22/P/1154/FUH: Alterations to existing flat roof dormers to enlarge them and add pitched roofs: 7 Parsonage Road Long Ashton North Somerset BS41 9LL
KEWSTOKE
22/P/1148/FUH: Demolition of conservatory and erection of side extension. Basement alterations including windows and part demolition of the garage front: The New Bungalow Crookes Lane Kewstoke North Somerset BS22 9XL
LANGFORD
22/P/1158/FUH: Proposed erection of a single storey rear extension to the existing detached dwelling: 24 Rowan Way Langford Bristol BS40 5HE
WICK ST LAWRENCE
22/P/1166/HHPA: Prior approval request for the erection of a single storey rear extension with a pitched roof that would 1)extend beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.1 metres; 2) have a maximum height of 3.9 metres and 3) have eaves that are 2.85metres high: 1 Poppy Close Wick St Lawrence North Somerset BS22 9TF
PORTISHEAD
22/P/1127/FUH: Proposed loft conversion to include raising of the roof to create a 'chalet style' first floor with 2no. dormers to the North East elevation and 3no. dormers to the South West elevation: 4 Redcliffe Close Portishead North Somerset BS20 8HB
22/P/0386/ADV: Metal archway across the lane leading up to the units in the Old Bakehouse: The Old Bakehouse 42A High Street Portishead North Somerset BS20 6EL
BANWELL
22/P/1123/LDP: Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed structural and minor internal alterations to accommodate extra beds for guests for ancillary use to the main dwelling: Stonebridge Cottage Wolvershill Road Banwell North Somerset BS29 6DR
CLEVEDON
22/P/1131/AOC: Discharge of condition No. 6 (Construction Method Statement) on application 21/P/1521/FUL: Court Farm All Saints Lane Clevedon North Somerset BS21 6AZ
22/P/1096/FUH: Proposed erection of a two storey side extension to the North East elevation and a three storey extension to the South West Elevation. Single storey rear extension with balcony above and a new roof to bridge the existing loft spaces: 3 The Avenue Clevedon North Somerset BS21 7EB
WINSCOMBE
22/P/1137/NMA: Non material amendment to application 21/P/1189/FUL to allow Increase of the wall thicknesses, and change the roof covering from slates to red clay-style tiles and change the window style: Max House Farm Max Mill Lane Winscombe North Somerset BS25 1DS
FAILAND
22/P/1079/FUH: Remove and rebuild roof with steeper pitch and dormers to East and West elevations to provide additional living accommodation. Widen drive entrance: 6 Belmont Drive Failand North Somerset BS8 3UT
22/P/0972/FUL: Proposed conversion of existing barn to a 1no. residential dwelling (C3) to include the erection of a single storey wrap-around extension and dormers to the North-West and South-East elevations; provision of garden and ancillary works: Greenwood Stables Beggar Bush Lane Failand Bristol BS8 3TF
BLEADON
22/P/1052/FUH: To replace hedging with a wall: Heathgates Hillside Road Bleadon North Somerset BS24 0AA
CONGRESBURY
22/P/0906/FUH: Demolition of garage, conservatory, workshop and greenhouse. Erection of single storey side extension, to South East elevation and rear extension to include new double garage: Oakdene Weston Road Congresbury BS49 5ED
NAILSEA
22/P/0847/FUH: Erecion of first floor extension and alterations to windows: 21 Four Acres Close Nailsea North Somerset BS48 4YF
CLEEVE
22/P/0839/FUL: Retrospective planning for detached garage in back garden of plot 4 using existing access from Main Road along side no 64 Main Road. Plot 4 also has 2no parking spaces on the main site: 62 Main Road (Plot 4) Cleeve