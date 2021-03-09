News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Homes to be built in former quarry

Stephen Sumner

Published: 3:00 PM March 9, 2021   
Bleadon Quarry

More than 40 homes are set to be built in a former quarry near Weston. - Credit: Google

More than 40 homes are set to be built in a former quarry near Weston. 

Concrete manufacturers Marshalls Mono Ltd cannot expand where it is so it is vacating Bleadon Quarry and demolishing its buildings. 

Permission for the 3.5-hectare Bridge Road site was first approved in 2016 but was not put into action and has since expired. 

A revised outline application proposes up to 42 houses, 13 of which would be affordable, and five units that could be used for professional services, light industry or other non-residential uses. 

North Somerset Council has allocated the site for those purposes. 
The plans say: “The approved layout demonstrates how 42 dwellings can be appropriately laid out as part of the development, ensuring sufficient privacy and residential amenity for future occupiers, whilst not adversely affecting the character of the village or the living conditions of neighbour properties.”

Approving the application, council officers said: The unique character of the site offers an opportunity to create a distinctive character that is reflective of its history, natural assets and visual containment.”

They added: “Whilst it is not the most sustainable location, the reuse of this industrial site is a beneficial use that will deliver much needed housing including affordable housing.”
 

