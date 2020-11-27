News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Builder awarded Seal of Excellence for Langford homes

person

Carrington Walker And Katie Williams

Published: 12:30 PM November 27, 2020   
Simon Blackburn, site manager at Blagdon Gardens Bellway development. Winner of a Seal of Excellence award.

A building site manager has won an award for his overseeing of the soon-to-be-completed housing development in Langford.

Simon Blackburn scooped Pride in the Job's Seal of Excellence award for his involvement in the construction of Blagdon Gardens, which started in 2018.

By doing so, Simon becomes the first person in developers Bellway's South West branch to win the title.

He said: "To have been selected to receive a Seal of Excellence award is amazing and it is certainly a highlight of my career.

“Blagdon Gardens has been a fantastic development to manage and this award is a testament to my team and the tradespeople on site.

The Elm showhome in Blagdon Gardens

"I am extremely grateful for everyone who has been involved and that their hard work, dedication, and attention to detail has been recognised."

Building works on Blagdon Gardens have been completed - with just the finishing touches left before people move into its 43 homes.

