Ninety-seven year-old says moving during pandemic was 'best decision' to make

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:45 PM February 11, 2021   
Betty in Strawberry Gardens

Betty lived alone for 17 years after her husband passed away. - Credit: Housing21

A 97-year-old grandmother has called moving into an extra care living scheme during the pandemic the 'best decision' she has ever made.

Betty, grandmother of seven grandchildren,  previously lived alone in a four-bedroomed cottage following the death of her husband 17 years ago.

Being partially sighted, she welcomed the move to Strawberry Gardens, in Yatton, for its on-site care - having suffered multiple knocks and falls in her home.

Betty said: "This is the best decision I have made. I really could not have moved anywhere better.”

Betty, left, and her daughter Jean after completing Covid procedures in Strawberry Gardens.

Betty, left, and her daughter Jean after completing Covid procedures in Strawberry Gardens. - Credit: Housing21

Her daughter, Jean, also praised the decision after the coronavirus pandemic had limited family visits to her mother.

Jean said:  “Within a week of moving she was having socially distanced chats with others in the communal lounge and having regular exercise by being able to stroll the corridors with her walker.

“Mum is looking forward to visits from her granddaughters and their families as soon as restrictions are eased.

"In the meantime, they are making do with lots of video calls.”

