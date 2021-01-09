Extra care housing development welcomes first residents
- Credit: The Imageworks
An extra care housing scheme in North Somerset has welcomed its first residents.
Strawberry Gardens, on Moorhen Road, was built by not-for-profit housing association, Housing 21 alongside North Somerset Council.
Julie, aged 63, who has mobility problems, made the move to enable her to feel more secure in her own home.
Julie said: "I feel more secure knowing there is always help at hand and pleased that I can still keep my independence by living in my own apartment."
Apartments at Strawberry Gardens are available for residents over the age of 55 with access to on-site care if needed.
"Although I will not need help from the on-site care team straight away, I am comforted by the fact they are there if I ever need support in the future."
The scheme offers communal facilities including a café, hair salon, communal lounge and garden though these are not currently open due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Mass rollout of Oxford vaccine begins in North Somerset
- 2 Man jailed for filming women without their knowledge
- 3 'That sinking feeling!' - Weston reacts to digger stuck on its beach
- 4 Sustainable fish supplier offers discount for readers
- 5 Court bans couple from keeping animals after pets suffer without veterinary care
- 6 M5 sliproad to be expanded from one to two lanes
- 7 New business working to support the community
- 8 Weston hospital under 'significant' pressure due coronavirus cases
- 9 New principal for primary school
- 10 Woman dies after being hit by train