Extra care housing development welcomes first residents

Published: 3:00 PM January 9, 2021

The Strawberry Gardens development in Yatton has welcomed its first residents. - Credit: The Imageworks

An extra care housing scheme in North Somerset has welcomed its first residents.

Strawberry Gardens, on Moorhen Road, was built by not-for-profit housing association, Housing 21 alongside North Somerset Council.

Julie, aged 63, who has mobility problems, made the move to enable her to feel more secure in her own home.

Julie became one of Strawberry Gardens first residents. - Credit: Housing21

Julie said: "I feel more secure knowing there is always help at hand and pleased that I can still keep my independence by living in my own apartment."

Apartments at Strawberry Gardens are available for residents over the age of 55 with access to on-site care if needed.

Strawberry Gardens has imposed covid-friendly measures to ensure move-ins are safe. - Credit: Archant

"Although I will not need help from the on-site care team straight away, I am comforted by the fact they are there if I ever need support in the future."

The scheme offers communal facilities including a café, hair salon, communal lounge and garden though these are not currently open due to the coronavirus lockdown.