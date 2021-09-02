Opponents of housing plans say village is not a Bristol suburb

Published: 8:31 AM September 2, 2021

Villagers are fighting to stop Churchill becoming a suburb of Bristol after plans for another 62 homes were submitted.

Beechcroft Land said the four hectares of open fields it wants to build on is a logical and suitable location to help meet North Somerset’s housing shortage, with 19 of the properties set to be affordable.

Residents say Churchill has already taken its fair share of housing, and the parish council has told the developer it opposes any development of the site east of Church Lane and north of Front Lane.

The developer accepted that the land was outside the village settlement but said: “Not only does development lie on three of its four sides but the site is within walking distance to the range of facilities and services within the village.”

It added: “Future residents of the residential development will contribute towards the local economy by supporting existing services and facilities within North Somerset, particularly those in Churchill, Sandford and Langford, boosting the local authority’s GDP.

“The proposals will also help maintain Churchill as a service village, a focal point for local housing needs, services and facilities.”

Beechcroft Land previously submitted plans for 75 homes on the site but North Somerset Council said the application was invalid. The developer said providing the extra detail the council needed meant the number of homes dropped to 62, with parking for 134 cars.

Some 37 people have objected so far.

One couple said: “We feel sad and angry with this constant battle to save the green spaces and want to live quietly and peacefully in a beautiful village.

“The majority of people living here don’t want to have any more development in an area that can’t support it.”

Another objector said: “No way is this area suitable for development. It’s dangerous even now, with the kids walking to school and the roads being used as race tracks on a daily basis, not to mention the flooding and the effect on the conservation area and character of the village.

“This is a village not a suburb of Bristol. I think we have the right to keep it that way and protect our heritage.”

An objector who moved to Churchill from Bristol in February said: “It seems that developers are hell bent on turning what is a village into a town, without any of the appropriate infrastructure or amenities, and without any local support. No-one who lives here wants additional development.”

Others said the school and surgery would not cope with any more developments in the village.

North Somerset Council will consider the application.