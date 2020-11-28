Winscombe show home crowned best in South West

Published: 3:00 PM November 28, 2020

A Winscombe housing development has won a top prize at the UK Property Awards.

Woodborough Grange, in Woodborough Road, claimed the residential interior show home for South West award for its Sunningdales house design.

The awards were judged by more than 80 independent industry experts who took into consideration each nominees' design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Woodborough Grange has been developed by Redrow Homes, which collected nine awards in total.

Managing director at Redrow South West, Lee Hawker, said: “It is fantastic to see a home at our Woodborough Grange development be awarded this prestigious accolade.

"Our team in the South West work especially hard on making sure the interiors of our show homes matches the exceptional build quality of their exterior."

The Sunningdale will now enter the next stage of judging, where it can gain five-star status and face European competition.







