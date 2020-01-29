Police encourage people from all backgrounds to become PCSOs

PCSO Julie Berchall with Lewis, Chloe and Lacey.

Avon and Somerset Police are looking for members of the public to become Police Community Support Officers (PCSO)

As part of the neighbourhood policing team PCSOs support vulnerable people and solve local concerns and issues in the community.

PCSOs have flexible working patterns and shifts which can fit around child care and other commitments.

The police force offer successful applicants starting pay of £19,719 plus allowances and a government pension scheme,

Will White Avon and Somerset Constabulary's head of neighbourhoods and partnerships said: "Being a PCSO is a totally unique, people focused job at the heart of communities across Avon and Somerset.

"We are encouraging people from all backgrounds to apply as we want our PCSOs to be a reflection of the communities we serve."

Police and crime commissioner Sue Mountstevens added: "PCSOs make a real difference to our communities by working to tackle the crimes that matter to local people.

"They help promote community safety and reduce the fear of crime with their proactive and visible presence.

"Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of our communities and is essential to ensuring Avon and Somerset remains a safe place to live and work.

"If you are committed to supporting your local community, becoming a PCSO could be the role for you, so don't hesitate to apply."

PCSO Sam Bushen said: "When I applied, I originally wanted to use the PCSO role as a stepping stone to help me apply to be a police officer. But I quickly changed my mind because of the enjoyment I was getting from being a PCSO.

"I have the ability and time to go into schools, engage with children and giving them advice on how to be safe and teach them about respect and how we are approachable. I am able to comfort a vulnerable elderly person into knowing they aren't alone and there is someone to talk to if they need it, and I can solve persistent issues across my beat. Every day is without a doubt different.

"Having two children, I also have a flexible shift pattern, which is really helpful.

"The way you see life will change but that isn't a negative.

"You see the world in a different way, but knowing you have helped bring justice, support and care to victims or those involved with the police is very rewarding."

