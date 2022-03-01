How to support Ukraine from Weston

Here are some ways to help the people of Ukraine from Weston. - Credit: BEARR Trust

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rumbles on, residents from Weston, with or without ties to the country, have been desperate to help fleeing Ukrainians.

Many residents have kickstarted their own fundraising campaigns to muster money, food and clothes to be sent across Europe.

The BEARR Trust was founded in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed and has helped the surrounding region since - one of its founders fears for those still in Ukraine who require immediate care.

Megan Bick, from Clevedon, hopes to raise £50,000 for charities in Ukraine and nearby Moldova to support refugees.

She told the Mercury: "The money we raise will go directly towards humanitarian support such as buying food and medication for the vulnerable.

"We are hoping groups such as orphans or care home residents in Ukraine are able to be moved to safety should the conflict worsen meaning carers cannot get to work ."

The Trust has currently raised £39,500 of its £50,000 target.

Joanna Ejsmont and other residents have started their own campaigns to get essential items to Ukraine. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

Elsewhere, Weston residents with relatives closer to the invasion have scrambled to supply essentials across the continent.

Joanna Ejsmont and her family have friends based in Ukraine and acted immediately to help them and others.

She explained: "We are helping to store required items and deliver them to the Ukrainian border.

"So many people have helped I cannot count them all. The packages are coming from shops which are collecting for us and people are leaving them in front of our home.

"We need volunteers to help load up vans with the items and advice on transport. It would be great to have a collection point such as a warehouse or storage unit with someone who could be stationed there to sort incoming donations."

Joanna's campaign will post regular updates on when it will send off its donations.

It has also been helped by residents such as 85-year-old Larry Larson who grew up in the midst of World War Two.

Larry has already begun to buy items that he can send to people in Ukraine. - Credit: Larry Larson

Larry shared his memories of the war and his concerns for the children of Ukraine.

Mr Larson said: "I was born in Bridgwater in 1937 but have vivid memories of my dad returning from Tripoli with his rifle.

"Sirens would go off and we would be made to run to our beds, which were made with iron spring and acted as shelter.

"These memories came flooding back when I heard of the Russian invasion and I set off to Tesco to buy long-life foods to send.

"When I told shoppers what I was doing it was heart-warming to hear them ask how they could get involved and some even offered me money to help buy items.

"I hope everyone in Weston can help out and hopefully tomorrow will bring a brighter day, for everyone."

Items being stored in Weston homes to be sent to Ukraine's borders. - Credit: Joanna Ejsmont

To donate to the BEARR Trust fundraiser, go to www.cafdonate.cafonline.org/19892#!

For more information on how to help Joanna's campaign, visit www.facebook.com/Joannaforukraine