Care worker creates ‘jolly good’ homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask. Judy Sweeting

The masks can be made by anyone using a few simple household items.

A care worker from North Somerset believes she has created a homemade mask that can delay the spread of coronavirus.

Judy Sweeting has worn her homemade masks when out in public throughout the pandemic and insists they are easy for people to make at home.

Judy said: “I work in a care home, so I know a little about the spread of infections.

“I decided to publicise the mask after seeing pictures of people crammed into the tube (in London).”

The reusable masks are made from simple household items, making them accessible to everyone.

Judy added: “All you need is; a two-litre water bottle, a stapler and a pair of scissors.

“It protects your face both from other people’s germs and from you touching your face after placing your hands on infected surfaces.”

The care home that Judy works for has also asked that some masks be made for their staff as the UK’s keyworkers face a battle to get hold of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Judy added: “PPE is in short supply, and care workers are only going to have the basic paper masks, which do not protect your eyes.”

“I thought that anyone who wants to give themselves more protection, this is a way of doing it.”