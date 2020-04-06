Advanced search

Care worker creates ‘jolly good’ homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

PUBLISHED: 12:30 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 06 April 2020

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Judy Sweeting

The masks can be made by anyone using a few simple household items.

The masks are made using simple household items.The masks are made using simple household items.

A care worker from North Somerset believes she has created a homemade mask that can delay the spread of coronavirus.

Judy Sweeting has worn her homemade masks when out in public throughout the pandemic and insists they are easy for people to make at home.

Judy said: “I work in a care home, so I know a little about the spread of infections.

“I decided to publicise the mask after seeing pictures of people crammed into the tube (in London).”

Judy Sweeting's homemade face mask.Judy Sweeting's homemade face mask.

The reusable masks are made from simple household items, making them accessible to everyone.

Judy added: “All you need is; a two-litre water bottle, a stapler and a pair of scissors.

“It protects your face both from other people’s germs and from you touching your face after placing your hands on infected surfaces.”

The care home that Judy works for has also asked that some masks be made for their staff as the UK’s keyworkers face a battle to get hold of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

MORE: URGENT APPEAL FOR PPE IN AVON AND SOMERSET

Judy added: “PPE is in short supply, and care workers are only going to have the basic paper masks, which do not protect your eyes.”

“I thought that anyone who wants to give themselves more protection, this is a way of doing it.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston’s empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Council warns against visiting homes to protect vulnerable

North Somerset Council supports more than 1,500 home care workers in the district.

Picture Past: Seaside scuffles and a lucky escape.

Wednesday, April 1st, but there is no catch in this picture. Weston was enveloped in a brief snowstorm. It was quickly followed by sunny skies. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston’s empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Council warns against visiting homes to protect vulnerable

North Somerset Council supports more than 1,500 home care workers in the district.

Picture Past: Seaside scuffles and a lucky escape.

Wednesday, April 1st, but there is no catch in this picture. Weston was enveloped in a brief snowstorm. It was quickly followed by sunny skies. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Care worker creates ‘jolly good’ homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Community hub receives lottery funding boost

A £10,000 grant has been given to the community centre.

Musician’s coronavirus lockdown jingle airs on radio stations across UK and America

Musician Barry Walsh. Picture: Barry Walsh
Drive 24