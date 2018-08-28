Advanced search

Entries open for New Year’s Day run

PUBLISHED: 16:03 30 December 2018

Weston Athletic Club Hangover 10K run.

Weston Athletic Club Hangover 10K run.

Archant

Did you go hard at it over Christmas? Trousers feeling a bit tight? The thought of another helping of turkey making you feel nauseous?

If so, there is a way to blow off the cobwebs and start 2019 in fine style happening on Tuesday.

The New Year’s Day Hangover 10K will be taking place in Kewstoke next week – an ideal cure to anyone who had a pint or sherry too many the night before.

Many members of Weston Athletics Club will taking part in the hope of securing an early victory in their category or perhaps setting a personal best.

The coastal course will mean it is at least a refreshing way to begin 2019.

Competitors should meet at 9.45am at the hall, in Crookes Lane.

Entry costs £10.50-12.50 and can be obtained at www.westonac.co.uk/hangover

Pictures from the run will be included in next week’s Mercury.

