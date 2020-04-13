There With You: How to enter your dog in Weston’s virtual dog show

A contest for the Virtual Dog Show Nigel Neads

Enter your dog into the Virtual Dog Show and raise money for Holly Hedge.

Weston will witness its first ‘virtual dog show’ beginning today (Monday) in a week-long contest taking place on Facebook.

The ‘WsM Virtual Fun Dog Show’ group will host 11 categories, ranging from ‘Cutest Puppy Picture’ to ‘Dogs Who Look Most Like Their Owners’.

Entry to the contest will cost £1, with all profits being split between Third Weston Scouts and Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary.

Event-organiser, Nigel Neads said: “We have had the idea for a dog show for a while, but struggled to find somewhere to host it.

Contest for 'Best Bitch' category. Contest for 'Best Bitch' category.

“With the current circumstances, we thought we could try it virtually and spread some cheer to people.”

The public will vote on most categories and photos with the most likes will be crowned the winners. Categories 10 and 11, ‘Dog the Leadership Would Most Like to Take Home’ and ‘Scouting Special’ will be judged by Nigel and his leadership group.

The Facebook group is currently open for new entries, and will be closed from Easter Monday.

However, voting can be done before April 13, once you have joined the group.

Nigel added: “This could be a running thing until normality returns, and even after that potentially. We have begun talks of a virtual cat show and even a reptile show.”

He also explained why the group decided to split the money raised with Holly Hedge.

Nigel said: “We were trying to pick the best charity and realised Holly Hedge has had to cancel a lot of its fundraisers due to the coronavirus.

“We thought it would be nice to split the money with them to try and help them out, even if it is just a small step.”

To enter your pooch and have their pictures added to the competition, then you will need to email 3rdwsm@gmail.com

Make sure you attach the images of the dogs you are entering, along with the contest you wish to enter them in to.

The event organsier will reply with any steps you need to take from there.