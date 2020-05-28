Council urge anyone with any Coronavirus symptoms in Weston area to get tested

A mobile Coronavirus testng unit has been set up in Weston. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall PA Wire/PA Images

North Somerset Council are urging anyone living in the Weston area to get a Coronavirus test if they are experiencing any of the symptoms of the virus.

A temporary mobile testing unit has been set-up in the Locking Road car park in the centre of the town and it will be there until at least Friday,

The unit can carry out 300 tests a day and is open from 10am until 4pm for pre-booked appointments.

Symptoms of the virus include a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell.

Tests can be booked online here at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Matt Lenny, North Somerset Council’s director of public health said: “If anyone is concerned that they have any of the symptoms of Coronavirus I would urge them to book themselves in for a test.

“It’s simple to book and having the testing centre based in the town centre will save people a journey to the airport.

“Anyone over the age of five who is experiencing symptoms is eligible for the test.

“It involves taking a swab of the inside of the nose and the back of the throat, using a long cotton bud.”

People with symptoms are also advised to self-isolate at home.

No one in the household should leave home if any one person has symptoms.

More guidance on what this involves is available here.

Tests at the mobile testing unit are subject to availability and if all appointments in Weston are booked, the alternative testing site at Bristol Airport will be offered.