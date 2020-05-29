Advanced search

Vulnerable groups self isolating still need help

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 May 2020

Annie Maw, Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset is self isolating.

Communities across Somerset are being urged to continue to be ‘good neighbours’ for residents continuing to self-isolate as lockdown restrictions ease.

People who are self-isolating due to their age or an underlying health condition have been advised to continue to stay at home and avoid all non-essential contact until at least June 30.

More than 1,300 people signed up with Spark Somerset as Corona Helper Volunteers, providing help and advice to community groups and volunteers.

Annie Maw, Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, who is self-isolating said: “For some of us, to contract Covid-19 might put our life in danger.

“I have found there is, at the end of the telephone or email, a great deal of kindness and compassion.

“We have all that we need here in our county and we will survive this if we stick together.”

TO become a Corona Helper visit www.corona-helpers.co.uk

