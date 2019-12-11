Advanced search

Polls open for General Election 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 December 2019

Voters will go to polling stations today (Thursday).

Voters will go to polling stations today (Thursday).

Archant

Polling stations will be open throughout the day as voters choose who they want to be their MP for the next five years.

Candidates have hit the campaign trail hard over the past six weeks, canvassing people in the hope of earning a few crucial extra votes.

Meeting voters on the doorstep and taking part in hustings events have meant a busy time for all.

The next 24 hours will have a big impact on the political landscape and we will be on hand to make sure readers are kept abreast of what is going on.

Polling stations

Votes can be cast from 7am-10pm today (Thursday).

Once polls close, boxes of votes will be transported to one location for sorting and counting. Weston and North Somerset constituency counts will take place at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Do I need a polling card to vote?

No, although it does speed things along to take it with you so volunteers can cross you off their lists.

When will the result be announced?

Almost an impossible question to answer, but invariably most results are announced between 1-4am.

Inevitably, if the vote is very close, it will take longer as a recount may be ordered by the returning officer overseeing proceedings.

How can I keep a track of the election results?

We will have reporters at Hutton Moor keeping tabs on the North Somerset and Weston counts throughout the night bringing you all the breaking news online, plus reaction.

A live blog will begin shortly before polls close and provide detailed information of what is happening locally and across the country on a big night for British politics.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sewer ‘collapse’ sees road closed

Yatton High Street.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Polls open for General Election 2019

Voters will go to polling stations today (Thursday).

Weston swimmers make big splash at National Winter Championships

Weston Swimming Club members at the National Winter Championships

Rugby: Winscombe make Stroud work for win

Will Pearce runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Grace celebrates 70 years of volunteering at Weston Sea Cadets

Weston Sea Cadet HQ, Celebration party for Grace Monk, committee member for 70 years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

House developer gets green light for next phase of homes

Next phase for homes in Locking Parklands has been given the green light
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists