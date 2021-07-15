News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

How did your MP vote on cutting international aid?

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:00 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 1:11 PM July 16, 2021
James Heappey, John Penrose and Liam Fox all backed triggering Article 50.

How did John Penrose, Liam Fox and James Heappey vote on cutting international aid? - Credit: Archant

The government has voted to slash the UK's foreign aid budget by £4billion after a decision was made by Chancellor, Rishi Sunak to cut the package from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of gross national income.

The Treasury update was labelled a necessity due to the economic impact of the Covid pandemic - and MPs representing North Somerset, Weston and Wells all agreed.

John Penrose, Liam Fox and James Heappey voted in favour of the Conservative amendment.

Prime-Minister-defends-cut-to-aid-spending

All three MPs stressed that they each supported a return to 0.7 per cent of gross national income going towards a foreign aid budget once the UK's economic situation improved.

North Somerset representative, Dr Liam Fox told the Mercury and Times: "I have been assured that the UK will return to 0.7 per cent as soon as the fiscal situation allows. 

"That is, as the Chancellor clarified on July 12, when the Government is no longer borrowing for day-to-day spending and when debt is falling.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest
  2. 2 Man pulls necklace from woman’s neck in Weston robbery
  3. 3 Council could take control of housing sites in Weston after lack of action
  1. 4 Threat to pier and Prince Consort Gardens sparks formation of new community group
  2. 5 Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp
  3. 6 Leo awarded for bravery after saving mum’s life aged five
  4. 7 Council's enforcement officers issued 62 fines last week
  5. 8 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist could build drive-thru restaurant in town
  6. 9 Somerset landmark features in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips
  7. 10 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston

"I believe this is the most economically prudent way in which to return to satisfying the 0.7 per cent target in light of the prevailing economic circumstances and I hope this will be as soon as possible."

Liam Fox is one of five hoping to be the new Prime Minister.

Liam Fox said he was assured that the international aid budget would increase once the UK's financial situation improved. - Credit: Archant

Wells MP, James Heappey echoed this sentiment - stating that UK residents should be prioritised in "extraordinary times".

He said: "I felt that in a very hard choice between furlough and other economic support schemes at home versus maintaining our aid contributions overseas, we should, in these extraordinary times, prioritise people at home.

"However, I also think we should return to 0.7 per cent of GDP in the future."

Mr Heappey also stated that the country's support for economically developing countries, known as ODA, does cover the full extent of overseas support.

He added: “It is also important to note that not everything the UK does to support countries around the world is counted in our ODA spend.

"For example, the £548million of vaccine aid through the COVAX programme is in addition to our ODA spend. This has helped supply 1.3 billion vaccines to 117 countries, including 92 developing countries."

James Heappey. Picture: Eleanor Young

James Heappey stressed that the UK's foreign aid can be accounted for by using different metrics. - Credit: Eleanor Young

John Penrose, Weston's MP, told the Mercury and Times that he was concerned about the implications the vote could bring - but has been reassured by senior cabinet members.

Mr Penrose said: "I was concerned about this cut. The law allows a temporary cut in emergencies like the pandemic, but not a permanent change.

"I spoke to senior cabinet ministers to say I could not support it unless there was a way back to 0.7 per cent once things get back to normal and they listened.

"The announcement says we will go back to 0.7 per cent as soon as our finances are back to normal. This seems fair because, while it is right not to balance the books on the backs of the world's poorest people, it is also right not to hand the bills for our day-to-day spending to future generations by paying for it through borrowings which they will ultimately have to repay either."

John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston MP, John Penrose said it would not be right to hand these bills to future generations. - Credit: Archant



John Penrose
Liam Fox
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andy Bidmead of Fork 'n' Ale.

Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Balloon launch at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Mass balloon launch across North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
England fans at Allstars Sports Bar.

Euro 2020

PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together

Carrington Walker

person
The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in

Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus