Human bones found on cliff side

PUBLISHED: 11:22 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 21 May 2020

Kewstoke Road was closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Archant

Bones discovered on a cliff side in Weston are human, police have confirmed.

Avon and Somerset police officers were alerted to the bones on a cliff near Kewstoke Road on May 9 after they were discovered by a member of the public.

The road was closed in both directions while police worked at the scene to recover the bones.

Police launched an investigation to assess whether the bones were human in origin.

Further tests are being carried out to assess whether the bones are male or female and how long they have been there for.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm now that they are human in origin.

“However, tests to identify them and establish key features such as the age of person, how long have they been in ground and the gender are ongoing.”

