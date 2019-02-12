PHOTOS: Young skaters show off tricks at the Tropicana

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed sold-out skateboarding sessions at Weston’s Tropicana, as the passion for the sport grows in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pop-up skatepark Transend returned to the lido for the fourth time over the school half-term break, giving kids the chance to show off their best tricks on skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes.

A medley of ramps and rails filled the Trop, and hundreds of youngsters took on the obstacles on two wheels or four.

The event is organised by the community of skaters from churches across Weston, and they hope the series of pop-up events boosts the popularity of skating in the town.

Transend will return to the Trop over the Easter holiday from April 8-12.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A spokesman said: “We had such a great time last week that we are itching to go again.

“Get the dates in the diary and look out for ticket updates.”

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON