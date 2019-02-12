Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PHOTOS: Young skaters show off tricks at the Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 March 2019

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed sold-out skateboarding sessions at Weston’s Tropicana, as the passion for the sport grows in the town.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pop-up skatepark Transend returned to the lido for the fourth time over the school half-term break, giving kids the chance to show off their best tricks on skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes.

A medley of ramps and rails filled the Trop, and hundreds of youngsters took on the obstacles on two wheels or four.

The event is organised by the community of skaters from churches across Weston, and they hope the series of pop-up events boosts the popularity of skating in the town.

Transend will return to the Trop over the Easter holiday from April 8-12.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A spokesman said: “We had such a great time last week that we are itching to go again.

“Get the dates in the diary and look out for ticket updates.”

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTransend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Crash blocks Weston bridge

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Crash blocks Weston bridge

The crash scene at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Tom Wright

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

PHOTOS: Young skaters show off tricks at the Tropicana

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana over the half term holiday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Care home launches appeal to create sensory area

The courtyard which staff are hoping to turn into a nostalgic sensory area for residents.

Nursery donates hundreds of coats to people in need and worthy causes

Happy Days staff Daniela Partridge, Donna Lawrence and Kellie Robinson-Avery with collected coats. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston shock Torquay United at Plainmoor

Gethyn Hill scored the opener this afternoon. Picture: Will.T.Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists