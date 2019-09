Hundreds drawn to popular town carnival

Carnival Queen Hannah Chattwood, princesses Sophie Hollyfield, Lily Carr and flowergirl Alissa Durbin.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Fairground rides and an impressive carnival procession took over a town square at the weekend.

Where Is MArk Boley Carnival Club.Picture: Jeremy Long Where Is MArk Boley Carnival Club.Picture: Jeremy Long

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch Axbridge Carnival on Saturday, which featured floats, walking entries and crowning of the Carnival Queen.

A spokesman for the event said: "Axbridge Carnival was brilliant.

"There was such a lovely atmosphere felt in the square on the day and lots of walking entries took part in the procession.

"There were fairground rides, vintage vehicles, and Burnham & Highbridge mayor Andy Brewer attended as well.

Axbridge Pageant.Picture: Jeremy Long Axbridge Pageant.Picture: Jeremy Long

"The children loved it and had a fabulous time.

"Thank you to everyone who watched the carnival, and businesses who sponsor it, we couldn't run the event without you."

Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long

Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long

Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long

Wellington Majorettes.Picture: Jeremy Long Wellington Majorettes.Picture: Jeremy Long

First Cheddar Guides.Picture: Jeremy Long First Cheddar Guides.Picture: Jeremy Long

Where Is MArk Boley Carnival Club.Picture: Jeremy Long Where Is MArk Boley Carnival Club.Picture: Jeremy Long

Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long Axbridge Blackberry Carnival procession.Picture: Jeremy Long

Axbridge Pageant.Picture: Jeremy Long Axbridge Pageant.Picture: Jeremy Long