Hundreds of runners compete in Christmas Cracker race

Westfield TT . Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Runners dressed as reindeer, elves and Santas and raced across Weston-super-Mare beach in the Christmas Cracker 10k.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sharon and Geoff . Picture: Jeremy Long Sharon and Geoff . Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston Athletic Club held its popular race on Sunday which saw more than 2,000 people don festive costumes for the event.

The first to cross the finish line was Tom Lander, in a time of 35mins and 16secs, while the first woman to finish was Julie Dixon who completed the race in 39mins and 26secs.

Young runners also took part in the Mini Cracker 2k course along the beach.

After the races, Weston Athletic Club’s president Dave Jones presented a cheque for £10,000 to Weston Hospicecare’s chief executive Paul Winspear.

Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long

The club has supported the hospice for many years and wanted to offer an additional donation to mark its 40th anniversary.

The athletic club also handed over £2,300 from the Penguins in Training group, who ran the 10km, and £1,500 from the Mendip Muddle.

Malcolm Gammon, Weston Athletic Club’s race director said: “I am really pleased with how this year’s event went.

“The weather turned out fine in the end, and it was great to see so many people enjoying the race and entering into the festive spirit.

Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long

“How some of them get round in such elaborate costumes is beyond me.

“I am especially pleased that we were able to donate £13,800 to Weston Hospicecare this year and I hope that many thousands more will be raised by our runners through sponsorship support.

“Finally I’d like to thank all of our volunteers who made the event such a success this year. Without them it wouldn’t be possible.”

Entry for next year’s Christmas Cracker and Mini Cracker will open in July, but for runners who can’t wait that long, the club’s next 10km race takes place in Kewstoke on New Year’s Day.

Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long Weston Christmas Cracker Race. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Hangover 10k starts at 10.30am and runners can enter in advance at www.westonac.co.uk/hangover or on the day from 9am at Kewstoke.

The Grynchs . Picture: Jeremy Long The Grynchs . Picture: Jeremy Long

Clowning Around . Picture: Jeremy Long Clowning Around . Picture: Jeremy Long

Jeremy and Tim . Picture: Jeremy Long Jeremy and Tim . Picture: Jeremy Long

Worle Jones . Picture: Jeremy Long Worle Jones . Picture: Jeremy Long

School Gate Mums. Picture: Jeremy Long School Gate Mums. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Bits and Bobs. Picture: Jeremy Long The Bits and Bobs. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Nutcrackers (Great Weston Runners) . Picture: Jeremy Long The Nutcrackers (Great Weston Runners) . Picture: Jeremy Long

Nicola and Pauline . Picture: Jeremy Long Nicola and Pauline . Picture: Jeremy Long

TJ and Mark. Picture: Jeremy Long TJ and Mark. Picture: Jeremy Long