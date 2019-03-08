Supporters raise hundreds at Macmillan coffee mornings
PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 October 2019
Colleagues and friends tucked into a feast of cakes to raise money for a cancer charity.
Community groups and businesses baked an array of tantalising desserts to mark the World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Mercury staff sold red velvet cup cakes, lemon drizzle cakes, Rolo and Mars brownies, a Malteser tiffin and a Victoria sponge cake - making £160 for the cause.
Tara Newley-Arkle - daughter of Dame Joan Collins - supported her friends Pauline Kelly and Sue Bisdee in their second fundraiser for the charity.
More than 70 people attended their event and raised £900 by eating cake made by generous friends and neighbours.
The North Somerset Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Network hosted its own coffee morning, which was attended by the mayor and mayoress of Weston, councillor Mark Canniford and Estelle Canniford.