Supporters raise thousands for hospice in Moonlight Beach Walk

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare. Archant

Hundreds of fundraisers graced the seafront on Saturday for Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare. Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

The women-only event saw 363 supporters light up the night for the 5km and 10km routes to raise money for the cause.

New for this year was the popular sparkler station, a moon face-painter and live music from Seb Longhorn.

More: New look for Weston Hospicecare's Midnight Beach Walk.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare. Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Sponsorship money is still being collected, but the hospice is expecting to beat last year's total of £22,654.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: "We're so happy with how the event went on Saturday night.

"A huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported Weston Hospicecare.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare. Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

"We hope you had a brilliant night.

"Also, a huge thank you to our hosts and sponsor The Grand Pier, to Lidl for providing the refreshments and to all our amazing volunteers and staff who helped make the event possible."

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare. Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.