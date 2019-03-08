Advanced search

Supporters raise thousands for hospice in Moonlight Beach Walk

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 September 2019

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Archant

Hundreds of fundraisers graced the seafront on Saturday for Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

The women-only event saw 363 supporters light up the night for the 5km and 10km routes to raise money for the cause.

New for this year was the popular sparkler station, a moon face-painter and live music from Seb Longhorn.

More: New look for Weston Hospicecare's Midnight Beach Walk.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Sponsorship money is still being collected, but the hospice is expecting to beat last year's total of £22,654.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: "We're so happy with how the event went on Saturday night.

"A huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported Weston Hospicecare.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

"We hope you had a brilliant night.

"Also, a huge thank you to our hosts and sponsor The Grand Pier, to Lidl for providing the refreshments and to all our amazing volunteers and staff who helped make the event possible."

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston receives £1.2million funding to boost town centre’s heritage appeal

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Supporters raise thousands for hospice in Moonlight Beach Walk

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Celebrities back fund to make patients’ dreams come true

Weston Hospicecare’s Dr Helen Horgan with Katrina Rutter and Nigel Dando at the launch of the hospice’s Jill Dando Fund.

VIDEO: Bartlett’s Weston ‘never know when they’re beat’ after wild 3-3 draw

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cricket: Somerset succumb to 17-wicket Abbott haul

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott points the ball towards the crowd as he leaves the field, after taking seven wickets in the innings, breaking the Hampshire record during day three of the Specsavers County Championship division one match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists